BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Weekly Buffdate: Transfer Season

Chase Howell

In this week's Weekly Buffdate, Chase Howell discusses the transfers joining the CU football team among some other topics.

The Buffaloes only have one incoming scholarship spot to go against the 25 counter and they've been able to add transfers without using it.

They added three walk-on transfer tight ends this past week, Matt Lynch, Jake Peters and Nick Fisher. Two of them played in the Pac-12 last season, the other played division two football.

The Buffaloes only have two returning scholarship tight ends on the roster. They have two true freshmen coming in.

During Chiaverini's first stint as the offensive coordinator, he went to some of his air-raid roots when he learned under Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech. A mostly spread, four wide receiver offense.

That does not seem to be the case for this stint. They've bulked up the tight ends room and Peters told me he was sold on a New England Patriot-like offense. 

"They want the tight end to be a big part of the passing game," Peters said. "Which I kind of take pride in being able to block and catch and going from a pro-style, run-first offense, play-action, bootleg stuff like that."

What does this mean for the Buffaloes? 

What type of offense are head coach Karl Dorrell and  Chiaverini hoping to run?

Why will this be different than Chiaverini's last stint as the play-caller?

All of these questions and more are answered in BuffsCountry's Weekly Buffdate. 

Join Chase live on Facebook every Tuesday at 2 p.m. MST for the Weekly Buffdate and get your questions answered in real-time.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Column: How the Coronavirus Pandemic Could Shape the College Football Season

Administrators and insiders weigh in as the coronavirus threatens the college football season—and explain why the entire NCAA system could hang in the balance.

Chase Howell

This is one of the coolest things I've read. Forever Buff Xavier Silas…

Chase Howell

Braylen Nelson the Latest to Decommit from CU

The 2021 commit list for the Colorado Buffaloes continues to shrink as the three-star offensive lineman decommits.

Chase Howell

Tale of the Tape: Jabari Walker

Four-star forward Jabari Walker is the latest addition to the Colorado Buffaloes. BuffsCountry takes a look at the film.

Adam Chalifoux

Jabari Walker Joins the Herd

Four-star forward has pledged to Tad Boyle and company he will be joining them in Boulder.

Chase Howell

The Tight Ends Room Keeps Growing, Jake Peters Added to the Mix

Jake Peters is the third tight end to announce his intention to transfer to Colorado in as many days.

Chase Howell

by

EchoChamber

Matt Lynch to Transfer to Colorado

The former Legacy High School quarterback is heading home.

Chase Howell

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Specialists

BuffsCountry continues the project of creating the entire CU football team on the NCAA football video game with the punter and kicker.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs Offer Tracker: Some Familiar Names

Every week BuffsCountry, takes a look at the offers sent out by the Colorado staff.

Chase Howell

Film Room: CU's Newest Target at Quarterback

Kyron Drones, a three-star dual-threat QB, received an offer from Colorado this past week. BuffsCountry takes a dive into the film.

Chase Howell