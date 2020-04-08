Weekly Buffdate: Transfer Season

In this week's Weekly Buffdate, Chase Howell discusses the transfers joining the CU football team among some other topics.

The Buffaloes only have one incoming scholarship spot to go against the 25 counter and they've been able to add transfers without using it.

They added three walk-on transfer tight ends this past week, Matt Lynch, Jake Peters and Nick Fisher. Two of them played in the Pac-12 last season, the other played division two football.

The Buffaloes only have two returning scholarship tight ends on the roster. They have two true freshmen coming in.

During Chiaverini's first stint as the offensive coordinator, he went to some of his air-raid roots when he learned under Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech. A mostly spread, four wide receiver offense.

That does not seem to be the case for this stint. They've bulked up the tight ends room and Peters told me he was sold on a New England Patriot-like offense.

"They want the tight end to be a big part of the passing game," Peters said. "Which I kind of take pride in being able to block and catch and going from a pro-style, run-first offense, play-action, bootleg stuff like that."

What does this mean for the Buffaloes?

What type of offense are head coach Karl Dorrell and Chiaverini hoping to run?

Why will this be different than Chiaverini's last stint as the play-caller?

All of these questions and more are answered in BuffsCountry's Weekly Buffdate.

