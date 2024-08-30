What NFL scouts said about Shedeur Sanders vs. North Dakota State
Shedeur Sanders made the most of his final season opener at Colorado. The Buffaloes quarterback appeared to be in control of the offense and threw for over 400 yards going into the fourth quarter. He did it all in front of a deep pro audience in attendance at Folsom Field. There were a total of 31 scouts from 19 NFL teams to make the trip to Boulder, according to CU athletics.
While the protection around Shedeur took a step in the right direction, his decision making has gotten better with another offseason under his belt. One NFL scout noticed Sanders looking to get rid of the ball more and avoid ill-advised sacks. Another NFL rep told BuffsBeat there is a factor most of the average fans aren't considering.
Sanders put on weight over the offseason and it shows in his game. "He's bringing a bigger frame this year and that's a huge plus for us. He's been able to sustain more contact and is harder to bring down," the scout said.
WATCH: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders 69-yard touchdown strike to Jimmy Horn Jr. vs. NDST
Colorado mostly abandoned the run in the first three quarters of the game. It allowed Sanders to become a threat and take over for the Buffs. Travis Hunter gathered up three touchdowns from Sanders in the game. It's clear to say both of CU's stars knew they were playing on a bigger stage.
The Buffs move on to face Nebraska in Lincoln next week. It will be a huge test for Sanders and Hunter with Colorado on NBC for the first time in nearly 30 years.