Colorado Fans Will Love The Most Underrated Signee In Recruiting Class

The Colorado Buffaloes got off to a busy start in the early signing window, signing 10 commitments, highlighted by four-star linenacker Carson Crawford. That gives the program some real momentum as it looks to reload after a rough season.

Coach Deion Sanders and his staff know they have plenty of work ahead as they try to rebound from a disappointing 3-9 season, the toughest stretch of the Sanders era, but building a stronger foundation through recruiting is the first step — and this class gives them a start.

Even with the Buffaloes’ recruiting class ranked No. 102 overall by 247Sports, the staff is once again preparing to lean heavily on the transfer portal.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The current signees may not project as instant contributors, and the class as a whole doesn’t carry much national buzz. Still, every recruiting cycle delivers a few underrated players who end up providing real value.

Three-star offensive lineman Xavier Payne might be one of the more underrated additions to this class. The Buffaloes need size and toughness in the trenches, and Payne checks both boxes.

If he develops quickly, Payne could carve out a meaningful role sooner than expected and give this roster a much-needed boost in the trenches. For a program searching for long-term stability, hits like this are exactly what can start shifting the program in the right direction.

The Case for Xavier Payne as Colorado’s Most Overlooked Signee

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is interviewed by ESPN during a time out in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Payne is a three-star signee out of Jones High School in Orlando, Florida, ranked as the No. 104 offensive lineman in this year’s class.

What makes him so intriguing is the sheer size he brings as a true freshman. At 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds, Payne has the kind of physical presence that could allow him to contribute right away — something rare for a freshman and exactly what Colorado has been missing.

Even if Payne ends up redshirting next season, he’ll still get a ton out of learning from potential first-rounder Jordan Seaton.

Being around a player like that could do wonders for his growth. If Payne can polish his technique and get comfortable with the college game, he could be a real force on the Buffaloes’ offensive line for years.

With his size, upside, and early exposure to top talent, he’s definitely one of Colorado’s most promising—and maybe most underrated—signees.

How Soon Could Xavier Payne See Meaningful Snaps With The Buffaloes?

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes don’t have as much depth at tackle as some fans might expect, though the transfer portal could help fill some gaps this offseason. There are also a lot of moving parts when it comes to the offensive line.

One possibility is that Seaton could enter the transfer portal to join a contender for his final season. If that happens, Payne could see playing time sooner than expected.

At 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds, a freshman tackle his size is pretty rare, which makes him interesting to watch. If he develops quickly, he could become a key part of Colorado’s offensive line for years and is definitely one of the most exciting freshmen in Boulder.