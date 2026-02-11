Colorado Makes Program History in Upset Win Over Northwestern

The Colorado Buffaloes women’s lacrosse teams made program history in their 2026 season opener against the No. 2 Northwestern Wildcats. Colorado went on the road and upset the Wildcats by a final score of 10-9. This was the highest ranked in program history for the Buffs.

Colorado Knocks Off No. 2 Ranked Northwestern

May 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; Northwestern defender Mary Carroll (31) celebrates defeating Boston College with teammates defender Jane Hansen (4) and midfielder Emerson Bohlig (45) at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

With six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Colorado found themselves trailing Northwestern 9-8. This is when Buffaloes midfielder Lily Assini scored a goal, tying the game up at 9-9. Less than two minutes, later, Colorado scored again to go up 10-9. This time it was midfielder Maddie Shoup with the go-ahead goal. Shoup led the way for Colorado with five of their 10 goals.

Colorado was able to hang on to this 10-9 lead for the final four minutes, securing the big upset win. This stunned the Wildcats, who were just coming off a 19-3 2025 season in which they made it all the way to the National Championship game before falling to the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Buffaloes on the other hand went 8-8 in 2025 and failed to make the NCAA Tournament.

Colorado head coach Ann Elliot Whidden spoke postgame to the media about the massive win.

“I think we’ve always believed in ourselves,” Whidden said. “We knew coming in here was going to be a huge test for us, especially last year coming in an what happened. But I think we remained focused on ourselves, and I think when this team can focus on themselves, a lot of great things can happen.”

POV: You just beat the No. 2 team in the country!!!#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/0uiFC9TUiX — Colorado Buffaloes Lacrosse (@CUBuffsWLax) February 10, 2026

Colorado and Northwestern faced off last season in February as well, but it was a completely different story. The Wildcats ran away with it, defeating the Buffaloes 20-5. This was a remarkable win for Colorado and one they hope can jump-start a memorable 2026 season. Now at 1-0, Colorado’s next game will be back at home against the visiting Cornell Big Red on Sunday, Feb. 15.

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Taking Aim at 4-Star Tight End Recruit From Ohio

MORE: Jameis Winston's Comments to Deion Sanders Reveal Confidence in Shedeur

MORE: Robert Griffin III Reveals Bold Take on Deion Sanders at Colorado

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Buffaloes' Athletics

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It's been an up and down sports year for Buffaloes athletics as a whole. Back in the fall, the football team struggled mightily. They finished with an overall record of 3-9, missing a bowl game for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

On the basketball court this season, it's been a mixed bag for both the men's and women's teams. The men's team got off to a hot start in non-conference play at 8-0. Since then, they have come back down to earth and find themselves 14-10 overall and 4-7 in Big 12 conference play. They are on the outside looking in when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) and forward Bangot Dak (8) celebrate defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The women's basketball team is in a slightly better position with their 16-8 overall record and 7-5 mark in Big 12 conference play. They are the "first team out" of the 2026 NCAA Tournament field according to ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme.