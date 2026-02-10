Jameis Winston's Comments to Deion Sanders Reveal Confidence in Shedeur

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was in San Francisco the past week for the NFL Pro Bowl and Super Bowl festivities. “Coach Prime” ran into New York Giants backup quarterback Jameis Winston. The two talked about Deion’s son, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was among those to play in the NFL Pro Bowl.

What Jameis Winston Said to Deion Sanders About Shedeur

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders Jr. of Well Off Media recorded a behind the scenes look into the week for “Coach Prime.” One interaction that was recorded was between Deion Sanders and Jamies Winston.

“Thank you for blessing us with a son that will be a quarterback at the top,” Winston told Deion. “He (Shedeur) with me. I’m going to keep sending him my voice messages and looking him up.”

Despite Shedeur struggling as a rookie, Winston still believes he eventually he will "be a quarterback at the top."

Jameis Winston has been outspoken about how much of a fan he is of Shedeur Sanders. Back when Shedeur was playing for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023 and 2024, he praised Shedeur for his ability to change the culture at Colorado.

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) participates in pregame warmups against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

“As a quarterback, for you to change the whole culture of your team and to go out there and put in great games one game after a time,” Winston said on The Rich Eisen Show in November of 2024. “Despite the outcome of the game, Shedeur Sanders is playing some of the most elite football that I’ve seen from a college perspective.”

Winston and Deion both played for the Florida State Seminoles in college. Jameis had a very successful career. He started for the Seminoles in 2013 and 2014, totaling 7,964 passing yards and 65 touchdown passes. In 2013, Winston lead Florida State to a national championship victory and won the 2013 Heisman Trophy. He was selected No.1 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders was Colorado’s starting quarterback from 2023-2024. In those two seasons, he threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns. Shedeur also had a career completion percentage of 71.8, which is the all-time career record for highest completion percentage in FBS.

After the 2024 season, Shedeur was selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft. As a rookie in 2025, he threw for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Despite not having the best numbers, he was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl.

New Coach For Shedeur, Browns

Todd Monken, the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns, discusses how he will approach the game during his introductory press conference at the team's training facility, Feb. 3, 2026. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It remains unclear what the Browns will do at quarterback next season. One thing that is for certain if they will have a new coach. The Browns fired coach Kevin Stefanski this offseason and hired former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken to be their next head coach.

Monken was the Ravens offensive coordinator from 2023-2025. His quarterback there was superstar Lamar Jackson. Jackson won the 2023 NFL MVP with Monken and been considered to be a top 5 quarterback in the NFL for the past five-plus seasons.

The Browns hope that Monken will be able to help transform their offense that has struggled mightily.