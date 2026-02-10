Jameis Winston's Comments to Deion Sanders Reveal Confidence in Shedeur
In this story:
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was in San Francisco the past week for the NFL Pro Bowl and Super Bowl festivities. “Coach Prime” ran into New York Giants backup quarterback Jameis Winston. The two talked about Deion’s son, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was among those to play in the NFL Pro Bowl.
What Jameis Winston Said to Deion Sanders About Shedeur
Deion Sanders Jr. of Well Off Media recorded a behind the scenes look into the week for “Coach Prime.” One interaction that was recorded was between Deion Sanders and Jamies Winston.
“Thank you for blessing us with a son that will be a quarterback at the top,” Winston told Deion. “He (Shedeur) with me. I’m going to keep sending him my voice messages and looking him up.”
Despite Shedeur struggling as a rookie, Winston still believes he eventually he will "be a quarterback at the top."
Jameis Winston has been outspoken about how much of a fan he is of Shedeur Sanders. Back when Shedeur was playing for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023 and 2024, he praised Shedeur for his ability to change the culture at Colorado.
“As a quarterback, for you to change the whole culture of your team and to go out there and put in great games one game after a time,” Winston said on The Rich Eisen Show in November of 2024. “Despite the outcome of the game, Shedeur Sanders is playing some of the most elite football that I’ve seen from a college perspective.”
Winston and Deion both played for the Florida State Seminoles in college. Jameis had a very successful career. He started for the Seminoles in 2013 and 2014, totaling 7,964 passing yards and 65 touchdown passes. In 2013, Winston lead Florida State to a national championship victory and won the 2013 Heisman Trophy. He was selected No.1 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Shedeur Sanders was Colorado’s starting quarterback from 2023-2024. In those two seasons, he threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns. Shedeur also had a career completion percentage of 71.8, which is the all-time career record for highest completion percentage in FBS.
After the 2024 season, Shedeur was selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft. As a rookie in 2025, he threw for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Despite not having the best numbers, he was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl.
MORE: Transfer Portal Wide Receiver Bringing Olympic-Level Speed To Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Rank On Unfortunate Transfer Portal List
MORE: Transfer Portal Wide Receiver Bringing Olympic-Level Speed To Colorado Buffaloes
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
New Coach For Shedeur, Browns
It remains unclear what the Browns will do at quarterback next season. One thing that is for certain if they will have a new coach. The Browns fired coach Kevin Stefanski this offseason and hired former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken to be their next head coach.
Monken was the Ravens offensive coordinator from 2023-2025. His quarterback there was superstar Lamar Jackson. Jackson won the 2023 NFL MVP with Monken and been considered to be a top 5 quarterback in the NFL for the past five-plus seasons.
The Browns hope that Monken will be able to help transform their offense that has struggled mightily.
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1