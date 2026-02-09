Colorado Buffaloes Taking Aim at 4-Star Tight End Recruit From Ohio
Class of 2027 tight end Jordan Karhoff, a four-star prospect from Columbus, Ohio, now has the Colorado Buffaloes on his radar.
During this past weekend, the highly-recruited tight end announced Colorado as his latest offer, adding to a list that already includes Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Indiana, Arizona State and several other Power Four schools. Karhoff took an unofficial visit to Ohio State last season, but his recruitment still appears wide open early in the new year.
Karhoff already has a college-ready frame at 6-foot-5 and 227 pounds, which he has also utilized at defensive end during his St. Frances DeSales High School career. Still, Karhoff is expected to play tight end at the next level.
According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Karhoff is the No. 13 tight end in his class and the No. 5 overall prospect in Ohio.
"I'm just trying to play violent. Play with my hands, play through people. That's what helps me get through and make tackles," Karhoff told 247Sports in September. "Obviously this year I'm making a little more plays on the defensive side, but I feel like I can really get it going (offensively)... I'm just trying to do what I can and be the best version of myself on every play,"
St. Francis DeSales went 9-3 last season with Karhoff helping lead the Stallions on both sides of the ball.
Colorado's Outlook at Tight End
New Colorado tight ends coach Josh Niblett is expected to roll with returning Buff Zach Atkins as his starter in 2026, but Northern Colorado transfer Fisher Clements and former walk-on Brady Kopetz are also in the mix as depth pieces. Atkins caught 20 passes for 149 yards last season, and Kopetz was primarily utilized on special teams.
Two freshmen are also set to return in Zayne DeSouza and Corbin Laisure, who appeared in three games last season.
Colorado has struggled to get much production from its tight ends under coach Deion Sanders the past three seasons, but there's hope in the changes coming under Niblett and new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.
"Significance is can I wake up every day, get out of myself and get into everybody else?" Niblett said in a team meeting last month, per Well Off Media. "You got me? Because better is the key. That needs to be our word in here. Better. We're not worried about just being the best. You got to get better every day. A better you makes a better CU."
After watching Gavin Mueller decommit in November, Colorado hasn't signed any class of 2026 tight ends. The Buffs are also down to zero class of 2027 commitments following the loss of cornerback Dolph McDonald.
If recent trends hold true, expect Colorado's first batch of 2027 commitments to come in April.
