Deion Sanders' iconic Nike Diamond Turf 1's retro release stirs up debate
Deion Sanders continues to leave his mark on sneaker culture. After a year of exciting releases featuring the Nike Air DT Max 96, commonly known as the Diamond Turf 3, the world's largest outfitter is starting 2025 with a bang by reintroducing the iconic Diamond Turf 1. Set to release on Friday, January 24th, this shoe has sparked an interesting debate among sneaker enthusiasts: Which team and city from Sanders’ storied playing career can claim ownership of this particular release? While some argue the colorway aligns with Sanders’ time with the San Francisco 49ers, a closer examination reveals the shoe is undeniably rooted in his Atlanta Falcons days.
The Origins of the Diamond Turf 1
The Nike Air Diamond Turf 1, originally introduced in 1993, was Deion Sanders’ first signature sneaker, representing his unmatched versatility as a dual-sport athlete in the NFL and MLB. This iconic silhouette, with its distinctive midfoot strap and bold design, epitomized Sanders’ electrifying style and swagger on and off the field. The colorway being released this week—featuring a black, white, red, and metallic gold palette—was the very same shoe Sanders wore during the 1993 NFL season, his final year with the Atlanta Falcons.
The Confusion Behind the Colorway
The confusion about whether this release represents the Falcons or the 49ers stems from the shoe’s tertiary gold accents. Throughout sneaker culture, nicknames and associations for shoes are often driven by their color schemes. For instance, any Jordan sneaker in a black-and-red combination is commonly dubbed “Breds,” a contraction of the two colors. With the Diamond Turf 1, some sneakerheads have mistakenly linked its gold accents to the 49ers, given San Francisco’s historic red, white, and gold team colors.
However, the story behind this release—and its connection to Sanders’ time in Atlanta—sets the record straight. The gold on the Diamond Turf 1 isn’t a nod to the 49ers but rather a tribute to Sanders’ childhood and his affinity for gold jewelry. Growing up in Fort Myers, Florida, Sanders often spoke about how gold symbolized success and status. This cultural significance played a pivotal role in shaping his identity and would later influence his flamboyant persona as a professional athlete. '
The Story Behind the Design
In a meeting with Nike during the Super Bowl last year, Sanders emphasized the importance of storytelling in his sneaker releases. He wanted each shoe to reflect pivotal moments from his life and career. The Diamond Turf 1 releasing this week is no exception. Its design honors Sanders’ roots, celebrating the gold that symbolized his aspirations and the city of Atlanta, where he became “Prime Time.”
The Falcons were the team that first gave Sanders the platform to showcase his greatness. During his time in Atlanta starting on 1989, Prime became one of the most dynamic and recognizable players in the NFL, redefining the cornerback position and captivating fans with his larger-than-life personality. The Diamond Turf 1, in its original black, white, red, and gold colorway, encapsulates this era of his career.
Deion Sanders rejoining Nike goes beyond relationship with Colorado
Why It’s Not a 49ers Shoe
While the Diamond Turf 1 might share some superficial similarities with the 49ers’ color scheme, it’s important to note that Nike released a separate model, the Diamond Turf 2, during Sanders’ time in San Francisco. The Diamond Turf 2 featured a more 49ers-centric design and was the shoe Sanders wore during his historic 1994 season, when he won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award and helped the 49ers capture a Super Bowl title.
The Diamond Turf 1, by contrast, debuted during the 1993 season—long before Sanders joined the 49ers. Its primary connection is with the Falcons, not only because of the timing but also because of its narrative. While the shoe’s black-and-red base happened to align with the 49ers’ uniforms during Sanders’ tenure there, this coincidence doesn’t override its origins as a Falcons colorway.
Sneaker Culture and the Power of Nicknames
In sneaker culture, nicknames often take on a life of their own, driven by consumer perception and regional influences. For example, the Nike Air Force One is affectionately called “Uptowns” in New York City—a name that has nothing to do with the shoe’s design or colorway. Similarly, the street name for the Diamond Turf 1 could evolve over time, but as of now, the official narrative ties it to Sanders’ time in Atlanta.
This pattern of cultural naming is evident across other sneakers as well. For instance, the Jordan XI in black-and-red is universally recognized as “Breds,” regardless of its official product name. In the case of the Diamond Turf 1, its connection to Sanders’ Falcons days and the gold’s symbolic nod to his childhood aspirations make it clear where this shoe belongs.
Release Details and Expectations
The Nike Air Diamond Turf 1 in fire red, white, black, and metallic gold is set to drop on January 24th at 10 a.m. ET via Nike's and select retailers. With its rich history and ties to one of the most electrifying athletes of all time, this release is expected to sell out quickly, much like the Diamond Turf 3 did last year. Fans and sneakerheads alike can use the Nike SNKRS app to receive notifications ahead of the drop to ensure they don’t miss out.
Sanders' iconic footwear is more than just a sneaker; it’s a tribute to the 'Prime' legacy and the city that first embraced his greatness. While some confusion may exist around its colorway, the story behind the shoe leaves no doubt: this is a Falcons sneaker through and through. Whether you’re a die-hard Deion fan, a sneaker enthusiast, or both, the release promises to be one of the highlights of 2025 in the sneaker world.