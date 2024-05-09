Deion Sanders wants to be in Boulder for the next decade
Deion Sanders says he'll be in Boulder for the long haul or at least the next ten years. The Colorado Buffaloes coach declared his desire to stay on the latest Well Off Media video, which carries significant weight, both for the university and for Sanders himself.
The Hall-of-Famer who was known for his illustrious career in the NFL decided to break into coaching at a Power Five level from Jackson State two years ago. While some have questioned Sanders' commitment to CU's long-term success, his statement contrasts sharply and reflects on a shift towards establishing roots.
“They’re gonna have to wait about 10 years,” Sanders said. “I got a good ten in me. I’ve got a good ten strong in me.”
Sanders has indicating a desire for continuity and growth within the program after his sons leave for the NFL. However, there's currently no deal in place with CU past 2028. The timing of Coach Prime’s announcement also adds significance towards next year's recruiting class. If Colorado's staff starts hitting the trail hard, many believe that's an initial step to drop the "daddy ball" label and focus on the future.
Another promising sign is the creation of a personalized locker room for Sanders. The space comes complete with a bear-skinned, furnishings, and a television. Something like a green room type environment. The lounge, complete with a nameplate bearing his signature. He also asked about sponsorship opportunities.
“Where we gonna put all the stuff for the advertisers?” Sanders asked.
Sanders’ assertion that he does not plan on following his children to the NFL reinforces his commitment to Colorado and his role as a mentor and leader for his players. By prioritizing his coaching career over any potential opportunities in the professional ranks, Sanders demonstrates his dedication to nurturing and developing young talent at the collegiate level.
In the broader context of college football, Sanders’ declaration speaks volumes. Ultimately, this signals a new chapter in his coaching career and a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to the Colorado football program.