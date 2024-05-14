Deion Sanders says he wants players to "blow up and be dogs" with NIL
Deion Sanders believes NIL should be an overflowing cup with his players drinking it all up. After previously saying Colorado wasn't an ATM and players should be concerned with the "NFL, not NIL", his stance might've recently changed.
Coach Prime appeared on the Full Send Podcast and gave his thoughts on an array of topics from Dan Lanning's "play for clicks" comment to the current atmosphere in college football. He dropped an interesting take on NIL money and the state of the young millionaires.
“I want my team to get everything they’ve got coming to them,” Sanders said. “I want those kids to blow up and be the dogs. I want them to earn more NIL money than anything, and I want them to be ‘it.'”
It's hard to believe the reversal from "we're trying to get players in the league" to now being a "collection plate" school. Numbers don't lie either. The "Prime Effect" has garnered a record amount of revenue for CU Boulder and the surrounding areas, but that has caused a trickle-down to players. Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Shilo Sanders among the top 20 NIL earners with a combined $8.4 million valuation, according to On3.
There’s no denying that Sanders’ approach is unique and he's a non-traditionalist. However, all the buzz needs to start showing up in the win column before counting the money piling up in your hands.
Colorado opens the season with FCS powerhouse North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29 (8 p.m. ET/ TV:ESPN).