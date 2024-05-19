Deion Sanders will welcome grandson before 2024 football season
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders found out Saturday he'll be welcoming a grandson into the world. His oldest child, Deiondra, announced her pregnancy back in March but officially found out that her and R&B singer Jacquees will be having a boy in early August. The gender reveal was captured by Well Off Media with a blue powder coming from a quadruple firework blast.
The 56-year-old Sanders was not in Atlanta for the event, but Deion Sanders Jr. did facetime him shortly before the reveal. He was excited about the news and is soaking it all in due to being a "young" grandfather. Coach Prime talked about preparing for the new addition recently while on NBC's Today show.
Deiondra was taking everything in stride as she welcomed family and friends to share the moment. She has chronicled her entire pregnancy journey to encourage other high-risk moms who might be struggling in the process. It was one of the things she aspired to do after finding out she was having a child.
Luckily for Coach Prime, he'll be able to be there in the ATL for the birth of his first grandson right before the start of the 2024 football season. The baby boy will be due around his own birthday on August 9th.