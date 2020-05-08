State of Colorado Recruits with Power-5 Offers

The 2021 recruiting class in Colorado is one of the deepest in state history.

The state currently has 32 2021 three-star recruits or above on 247Sports. Colorado has never had that many and that number will continue to grow before signing day 2021.

BuffsCountry is putting together rankings for the entire state and is continuing with evaluations. Look out for that content during the summer.

For now, let's take a look at the box state recruits with Power-5 offers and whether or not there is interest with the University of Colorado.

This is in the order of the 247Sports rankings.

Trey Zuhn

6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive lineman for Fossil Ridge High School. Committed to Texas A & M in February. He has family down there and grew up an Aggie fan. Only reported 10 offers all from some of the biggest schools in the country.

Jake Rubley

6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback out of Highlands Ranch High School. The four-star composite recruit committed to Kansas State in January. Although he highly considered Colorado, he seems locked in with the Wildcats.

Terrance Ferguson

6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end at Heritage High School. The four-star composite recruit holds 26 power conference offers and remains uncommitted. Although he did consider Colorado, especially under the last staff, he recently released a top 10 list that did not include CU.

Sam Hart

6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end for Cherokee Trail High School. He committed to Ohio State in December of 2019 and has over 20 offers. Never seriously considered Colorado.

Kaden Dudley

6-foot, 190-pound athlete out of Palmer Ridge. He originally committed to Colorado in October before decommitting due to the coaching change in March. He still remains interested in being a Buff and CU has interest in him. He's recently received power conference offers from Arizona, Washington State and Kansas. Lots of others have been snooping around. It will be an interesting recruitment to keep an eye on.

Chase Penry

6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver from Cherry Creek High School. He has been committed to Colorado since January. Only some Ivy schools and Colorado State have also stepped up with an offer. Cal has been snooping around and his recruitment will get interesting if they offer.

Braylen Nelson

6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive lineman for Vista Peak High School. He committed to Colorado in January before decommitting in April due to the coaching change. CU definitely still has a chance and he's not receiving much interest from power conference programs. He could definitely still re-join the fold.

Gunnar Helm

6-foot-6, 225-pound tight end at Cherry Creek High School. The biggest riser during the spring evaluation period, he now holds 22 power conference options. Colorado was one of the first to offer, after Colorado State, and the new staff has been building a solid relationship. Buffs will be in the mix until the end here.

Arden Walker

6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive lineman out of Cherry Creek High School. Probably the most underrated prospect in the state. He is now up to 18 Power-5 offers and CU is squarely in the mix. Texas and Michigan are a couple of schools to watch out for. Kansas State and Iowa State have built a strong relationship with him.

Brayden Wood

6-foot-3, 257-pound defensive lineman from Fairview High School. He was one of the top prospects in the state after his sophomore season. Interest has dropped off a little bit since then. He still holds offers from Texas Tech, Missouri, Louisville, Syracuse and Arizona State among others. Colorado has not offered.

Ty Robinson

6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver for Eaglecrest High School. He holds two Power-5 offers from Oregon State and Colorado. There was some mutual interest with Robinson from the last staff but it's difficult to tell if there is anything being built with the new staff. Robinson also holds a basketball offer from Denver.

Beau Freyler

6-foot-2, 195-pound athlete at Pine Creek High School. A late bloomer, he played his first season of varsity football this past year after dealing with a shoulder injury. He has reported seven power conference options. Colorado has not offered yet.

Clay Nanke

6-foot-6, 215-pound athlete out of Regis Jesuit High School. He is listed as a wide defensive end on the recruiting sites but a lot of schools are recruiting him at tight end including Iowa State who is his lone power conference option. Colorado has not offered.

Myles Purchase

5-foot-11, 170-pound cornerback from Cherry Creek High School. He is the top cornerback in Colorado for the 2021 class. He's recently received Power-5 offers from Kansas and Kansas State. Colorado has not offered yet.

Gus Zilinskas

6-foot-3, 263-pound defensive lineman for Cherry Creek High School. He received an offer from Rutgers a little over a week ago, solidifying himself as a Power-5 recruit. Colorado has yet to offer.