Colorado's Transfer Portal Exodus Raises Questions For Deion Sanders' Roster
The Colorado Buffaloes are set to lose a number of players to the transfer portal when it officially opens in early January with 18 players already announcing their intentions to leave the Colorado program as of Monday. The Buffs roster underwent a rebuild when coach Deion Sanders first arrived, and it appears as though "Coach Prime's" program will undergo another makeover before the 2026 season.
Some key pieces remain, including quarterback Julian Lewis, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, and wide receiver Joseph Williams, but the offseason will be full of questions for Colorado. How do Sanders and the Buffaloes plan on replacing both the offensive and defensive production lost to the portal?
With a recruiting class of 13 commits, how many transfers does Colorado plan to bring in before next season?
Before the 2023 season, Sanders' first with the Buffaloes, Colorado brought in a transfer portal class of 52 players, one that feature future Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. The number of transfers that Colorado relied on was slowly decreasing, but the Buffaloes will have many holes to fill in this year's transfer portal window.
Reasoning Behind Colorado's Exodus
In the era of the transfer portal and name, image, and likeness (NIL), roster turnover is a yearly happening. Colorado insider Uncle Neely revealed some of the reasons as to why the Buffs are losing so many players to the portal.
"The super majority of those people, I'm talking 95 percent, are going to be leaving for a bigger bag. This ain't transferring in 1990. This ain't transferring in the year 2000. This is 2025. This is business now. This isn't, 'Oh, I don't like the coach. Oh, I don't want to be treated the way they treat me,'" Thee Pregame Show's Uncle Neely said on his YouTube channel.
If some of the decisions are purely financial, that reasoning answers some questions but also asks additional ones. Can Colorado compete on an NIL level with the top programs in college football?
The Buffaloes have made a clear financial commitment to competing in the Big 12, signing "Coach Prime" to a five-year contract extension and continuing to increase the contracts given to coordinators. Newly hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion is set to earn $3 million over two years. Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston is set to earn $1.7 million in 2026, making them the highest-paid assistant coaches in Colorado history.
Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Portal Losses
- Safety TJ Branch
- Defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis
- Cornerback Noah King
- Cornerback Teon Parks
- Linebacker Mantrez Walker
- Safety Terrance Love
- Safety Tawfiq Byard
- Wide receiver Omarion Miller
- Defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain
- Offensive lineman Carde Smith
- Defensive end Alexander McPherson
- Offensive lineman Tyler Brown
- Defensive tackle Gavriel Lightfoot
- Defensive tackle Christian Hudson
- Defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas
- Wide receiver Dre'lon Miller
- Linebacker Shaun Myers
- Safety John Slaughter
