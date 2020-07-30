BuffsCountry
CU Buffs make top 12 for highly coveted edge rusher

Chase Howell

Three-star outside linebacker Tyvoris Cooper has released his top twelve schools on Tuesday. 

And the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut. 

The other schools include Tennessee, Memphis, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Lousiana-Lafayette, Southern Miss, Arkansas State, Georgia State, Illinois, Jackson State and Alcorn State.

Cooper is a 6-foot-4, 240-pounder that hails from Louisville (Miss.). He plays mostly defensive end for his high school but and most schools view him as a 'tweener between outside linebacker and defensive end. 

Outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski is doing most of the recruiting for the Buffs.

He is rated as a three-star recruit on both Rivals and 247Sports and rates as a mid-three-star recruit. 

Cooper has reported a total of 21 offers and six of them are from Power 5 programs. 

Mississippi State appears to be the distinct leader in his recruitment as most of the expert crystal ball selections on 247Sports are pointing towards the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Starkville just so happens to be about 30 minutes from Cooper's home. 

The versatile defensive lineman told 247Sports that he's been receiving lots of interest from Alabam, which could throw a wrinkle into the mix. But most experts believe it is a battle between in-state schools Ole Miss and Mississippi State. 

Cooper had a breakout junior season when he racked up 63 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one fumble recovery and one interception.

On tape, Cooper's length and explosiveness jump right off the computer screen. He understands how to use his hands but truly dominates due to his size and athleticism. 

He also plays some h-back and tight end on the offensive side of the ball. 

 

