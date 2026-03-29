Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes in Recruiting Battle for Star Tight End

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders are in a tight battle with seven other schools for a three-star recruit.

Landon Wolny, a three-star tight end out of Naples, Florida, is down to Colorado, Yale, North Carolina, Florida State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Auburn and Appalachian State as his finalists.

First Baptist Academy's Jayden Petit (3) celebrates with Landon Wolny against the Estero Wildcats in the season opener at First Baptist Academy in Naples on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. The Lions defeated the Wildcats 40-7. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Yale is the only FCS finalist in his top eight, but as a student who highly values his academics, they are just as much a threat to Colorado’s recruitment as any of the FBS programs.

“I’m kind of a nerd,” said Wolby in an interview with 247Sports’ Tyler Harden. “I love school; my parents ingrained me in it as a kid, making sure I get my degree. I hold a 4.53 GPA, so getting that degree is going to be very special to me.”

Landon Wolny’s high school rise

TOP 8‼️



I would like to sincerely thank all of the schools that have offered me opportunities I am truly grateful for the interest and support.



At this time, I have narrowed my list to my top 8 schools that I will be going in depth with. 1look forward to continuing… pic.twitter.com/jnKMYomu53 — Landon Wolny 4⭐️ 2027 TE (@landonwolny_80) March 26, 2026

Wolny’s three-star rating comes from 247Sports, where he is ranked as the No. 60 tight end in the class of 2027.

His offers don’t just stop at his top eight, as he’s also received offers from the likes of Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Utah, Michigan State and 15 others.

The prospect measures 6-4, 205, and played both tight end and wide receiver in his days at Community School of Naples. He played a gadget role and was able to contribute to his team in a variety of ways.

He lined up in the slot primarily when being used as a receiver, showing shiftiness in his routes and ability to shake off tackles.

Additionally, he showcased impressive blocking as a tight end. He secured the line of scrimmage well, but he matched up tremendously with linebackers as well. His film shows him frequently getting to the second level as a lead blocker and dominating defenders to create lanes for the ball carrier.

But with his skillset and the variety of teams he has to choose from, why is Colorado still contending? One key reason could be that he was born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, before moving to Florida to pursue his football career.

Impact of Landon Wolny commitment

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s tight end room has been a nagging pain in Coach Prime’s side during his CU tenure. The most productive tight end the Buffaloes have seen in that time was Michael Harrison in 2023. He recorded 284 yards and five touchdowns on 31 receptions before transferring to San Diego State during the offseason.

With the hopes of revitalizing the tight end room in 2026, Sanders and Colorado turned to Josh Niblett. Niblett joined the Buffaloes coaching staff in January after coaching at Gainesville High School in Georgia for four seasons. In that time, he led the Red Elephants to two state championship games.

While it waits to be seen how he impacts Colorado’s existing tight end group, there’s no doubt that the addition of a player like Wolny would make his job much easier. The versatility he provides would not only make him a joy to coach in practice but a vital weapon in the offense.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball in the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Additionally, new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion would have a field day with Wolny in his offense. Marion’s patented ‘Go-Go’ offense necessitates creativity. Between a high usage of the triple-option and the ability for his wide receivers to run crafty routes and win with their speed, the scheme is designed to play to the skillsets of its players.



For someone like Wolny, he thrives wherever coaches put him on the field, which would undoubtedly make him an x-factor Marion’s scheme can be built around on many plays.