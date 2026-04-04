Deion Sanders' Coaching Hire Embracing New Role With the Buffaloes

After Colorado Buffaloes defensive line coach Domata Peko left for a job with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Deion Sanders and company looked internally to find the next man up for the role.

Former graduate assistant Dante’ Carter has taken to his new role well, and his players bought in to this point in spring practice.

Carter’s first impressions of his new role

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (center) leads the team onto Folsom Field before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

To begin Friday’s press conference, Carter made it clear how grateful he is to be given the opportunity to step up in this role.

“It’s been very good, I’m very appreciative, very honored for the opportunity,” Carter said. “I just want to thank the man above, and thank Coach Prime for believing in me.”

Carter was a part of Colorado’s coaching staff last season, and he’s taken on the responsibilities of a graduate assistant and an analyst in his time with the Buffs.

The departure of Peko was unexpected and came later in the cycle of the coaching carousel than most similar job changes would. Hence, Carter has been forced to make the transition rather quickly, but he has a plan for how he’ll get himself prepared for the 2026 season.

He aims to use the spring season as an acclimation and evaluation period before focusing hard on installing his techniques during preseason training camp at the end of the summer.

“That’s exactly what it is,” Carter said. “Because you have guys coming from all over, who’ve learned different techniques from different coaches that we might not do here…We’ve just been evaluating, seeing what everybody can do, what are their strengths and weaknesses? And now we have a great game plan for when the fall comes and how we’re going to use everybody in that room.”

If his plan comes to fruition, it would be a major turnaround from the room’s results last season.

What Carter needs to see from his group

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) celebrates his sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Given the experience Carter has in this room and on this coaching staff, he’s well aware of the struggles Colorado’s pass rushers had in 2025 and what improvements he needs to see in 2026.

He will have almost an entirely new group to work with, though, as Quency Wiggins, who appeared in six games for the Buffs last season, is the only returning pass rusher this season.

Carter’s players have recognized the intensity he’s brought to this point in spring practice in order to try to produce different results in the upcoming season.

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Keaten Wade (27) and defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) reach for a forced fumble in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“[Carter] is a great coach,” said Colorado transfer defensive tackle Dylan Manuel. “He’s going to be hard on you; he pushes you 100 percent every day, he wants the best out of you and he’s going to get it out of you.”

The energy Carter has brought to practice has been refreshing to the pass-rushing group. After all, it hasn’t been long since his playing days at Prairie View A&M, and while he still possesses the youthful energy he had in his playing days, he’s taken charge of this room and his players are bought in.

“If you separate and draw that line between the players and you, you’ll be fine,” Carter said. “I know every guy in that room respects me as their coach, and once we separate, and we’re not in football settings, then we can joke around and do all that. But once it’s time to work and we’re grinding, I’m coach.”