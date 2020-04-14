BuffsCountry
Colorado Makes Jamier Johnson's Final Seven

Chase Howell

Four-star cornerback Jamier Johnson released his final seven schools on Monday night and the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

The CU Buffs were on the list along with Oregon, Texas, Ohio State, Nebraska, Southern California and Arizona State. 

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back is one of the most coveted defensive backs out west. He is currently rated as a four-star recruit on 247Sports composite rankings. 

Johnson has reported offers from 14 different Power-5 programs and that does not include Nebraska who made his top seven. 

A couple of schools that have reportedly offer but did not make the cut include Florida and Oklahoma. 

He comes from the same high school as CU defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin and Buffalo legend Chad Brown--John Muir High School in Pasadena, California. Martin will be doing most of the recruiting. 

247Sports analyst Greg Biggins compared him to forever Buff and current Dallas Cowboy Chidobe Awuzie. 

Biggins had this to say about him:

"Long, athletic corner with the kind of length colleges covet these days. Shows the ability to play some receiver as well but his upside is highest in the secondary. He has good cover instincts and can turn and run with a receiver without needing to clutch and grab. He will need to fill out some and get stronger but shows physicality in run support. He is smooth and the game just looks easy for him. Could see him transition to safety because of his range and ability to make plays on the football. Projects as an impact upper-tier Power-5 starter and future high round NFL draft pick."

Johnson had 32 tackles and four interceptions during his junior season, he also played sparingly on the offensive side of the ball. He missed five games of the season. 

