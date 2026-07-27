NFL Legend LeSean McCoy Outspoken in Support of Colorado Buffaloes Freshman

Former three-star defensive back Braylon Edwards is entering his freshman season with the Colorado Buffaloes, and he already has the support of one of the NFL's most popular running backs in recent memory, LeSean McCoy.

LeSean McCoy Ordering Braylon Edwards' Colorado Jersey

Most recently, Edwards' father Leneric Edwards posted a picture of his son's Colorado jersey with the number 26 and Edwards on the back.

Feb 9, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Former running back LeSean McCoy speaks during the Legends NFL Party. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It gave me chills," Leneric Edwards posted onto social media. "Football season can't get here fast enough #SkoBuffs."

McCoy responded to Edwards and wrote that he's ordering a jersey for himself as he continues to support Braylon Edwards.

My @BraylonEdward10 jersey jst came in. It gave me chills. Football season can't get here fast enough #SkoBuffs pic.twitter.com/Ui3JTSby9M — Leneric Edwards (@LenericEdwards) July 24, 2026

Thanks to new name, image, and likeness (NIL) rules, getting a jersey with an actual player's number and name on it has become a new reality. The new NIL rules are also what connect Edwards and McCoy,

Braylon Edwards and LeSean McCoy Connection

Edwards is connected to McCoy through the former NFL running back's management and NIL agency Two5 Sports.

As a result, McCoy has been outspoken while following the journey of Edwards as he joins Colorado's team after graduating from Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas. When Edwards posted onto social media that he made the Dean's List during the spring semester at Colorado, his first semester of college, McCoy was quick to provide encouragement online.

"Keep doing your thing," McCoy posted in response to Edwards on X.

McCoy made a name for himself as a star running back for the Philadelphia Eagles, and he won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs as well as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half of his career. Known for his ability to juke defenders on the field, McCoy has made a name for himself off the field, co-hosting a live sports talk show "Speakeasy" in addition to founding Two5.

Braylon Edwards Freshman Outlook With Colorado Buffaloes

Edwards committed to Colorado in December of 2025 before enrolling early in January in order to acclimate to college football and getting a head start working with the Buffaloes coaching staff.

fnAccording to 247Sports, Edwards was a three-star prospect and the No. 1,358 recruit in the class of 2026. In the same rankings, Edwards came in as the No. 124 safety prospect and No. 187 recruit from the state of Texas.

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With new defensive coordinator Chris Marve leading that side of the ball for Colorado, every position is seemingly up for grabs. The Buffs brought in older defensive backs like Randon Fontenette, Boo Carter, Justin Eaglin, and Jah Jah Boyd through the transfer portal, meaning less experienced defensive backs like Edwards will likely not be relied upon immediately.

However, that's not to say that Edwards can't gain some experience as a true freshman. Duncanville is typically one of the better high school teams in the country on a yearly basis meaning Edwards may be arriving in Boulder as more of a polished player than other three-star recruits his age. Still, the likely result is that Edwards takes a redshirt season.

With new five-year eligibility rules, how many games Edwards plays in during the 2026 season no longer has as much of an effect on his ability to play four more years.

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