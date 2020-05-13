Four-star Denzel Burke includes Colorado in Top Five

Four-star defensive back Denzel Burke released his top five schools on Tuesday evening and the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

The other schools in the top five are USC, Oregon, Washington and Ohio State.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder already released a top 10 schools but said his recruitment remained 100% open. He did not include that note in the most recent update.

Burke has racked up over 20 Power-5 offers according to Rivals and 247Sports. He is a four-star recruit on both sites.

He is rated as a top 200 player regardless of position and a top 10 athlete on both sites. He is one of the top recruits in the state of Arizona for the 2021 class.

Burke hails from Saguaro High School, a place that Colorado has recruited heavily over the years without much luck.

But now they have their secret weapon, cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin. Martin already built up a connection with Burke while he was at Arizona and he was one of the first recruits Martin contacted when he moved to Colorado.

Martin is the only reason Colorado has a serious chance here.

247Sports recruiting analyst had this to say about Burke in his scouting report: