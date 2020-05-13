BuffsCountry
Four-star Denzel Burke includes Colorado in Top Five

Chase Howell

Four-star defensive back Denzel Burke released his top five schools on Tuesday evening and the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut. 

The other schools in the top five are USC, Oregon, Washington and Ohio State. 

The 6-foot, 190-pounder already released a top 10 schools but said his recruitment remained 100% open. He did not include that note in the most recent update. 

Burke has racked up over 20 Power-5 offers according to Rivals and 247Sports. He is a four-star recruit on both sites. 

He is rated as a top 200 player regardless of position and a top 10 athlete on both sites. He is one of the top recruits in the state of Arizona for the 2021 class. 

Burke hails from Saguaro High School, a place that Colorado has recruited heavily over the years without much luck. 

But now they have their secret weapon, cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin. Martin already built up a connection with Burke while he was at Arizona and he was one of the first recruits Martin contacted when he moved to Colorado. 

Martin is the only reason Colorado has a serious chance here. 

247Sports recruiting analyst had this to say about Burke in his scouting report: 

Thin build with long arms and projectable frame. Should take good on weight over next few years. Fluid athlete that could thrive on offense or defense. Very good ball skills. Dynamic receiver with quickness to explode out of his breaks. Sets up defenders well to gain separation after the catch. Speed makes him a threat to score from anywhere. Decent in coverage as a defender with fluidity to stick to wideouts. Must improve physicality and durability. Potential multi-year starter and NFL Draft Day 3 selection.

