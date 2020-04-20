Trent McGaughey is already rated as a top ten tight end in the country for the 2022 class. But by the time his high school career is said and done, he will likely be one of the top tight ends in the nation.

Just in the last week, he has received offers from Baylor, Miami, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Michigan State and Colorado. He now holds 25 Power-5 offers from schools all across the country.

McGaughey recently finished his first season at the tight end position and it was capped off with a state championship for Shadow Creek in Texas. He played defensive end his freshman season and before that he was mostly an offensive lineman.

“I definitely expected (all of the recruiting interest) because I guess you could say I had hype after my freshman year,” McGaughey said. “I already had 10 offers and I didn’t even play (tight end) yet. And then after this year I had a really good year. I didn’t drop a ball or anything… so I kind of expected this.”

The 6-foot-3, 224-pounder has NFL bloodlines, his dad, Thomas, has spent 15 years coaching in the NFL after spending some time as a defensive back in the league.

That is how CU tight ends coach Taylor Embree was able to develop a quick connection.

“So (Embree) hit up my dad because they have a previous relationship and he said he wanted to talk to me and he said he wanted to give me a call,” McGaughey said.

Embree made a really good impression on the big tight end and reached out with an offer last Thursday.

“(Embree) seems like a cool dude,” McGaughey said. “He gave me his background, he coached at San Francisco and that he knew my dad from there because my dad coached in the NFL too. He seemed like a cool dude and I can’t wait to meet him.”

McGaughey does not know much about Colorado compared to the other schools that are in on him but Embree’s pedigree and recruiting style has at least put CU in the mix. He says he plans on doing more research in the near future.

“That’s actually big,” McGaughey said about Embree coaching in the NFL and developing George Kittle. “When I get to see him, I’m going to have to go into the meeting room with him and he’s going to show me more. And when I see that I’m probably going to be more impressed.”

McGaughey has a long list of schools for where he wants to visit but when asked about his plans this summer the first one out of his mouth was Colorado.

“If I am (able to visit) because of the whole Coronavirus situation,” McGaughey said. “I am going to go to Colorado to see what it looks like and meet Coach Embree.”

McGaughey said his recruitment is still wide open but some schools sticking out so far are LSU, Ohio State, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Oregon and Arizona State.