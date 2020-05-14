NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period

The NCAA announced they have extended the recruiting dead period through the month of June.

The NCAA imposed a dead period when the virus was picking up steam through April 15. Then, after realizing the virus wasn't going away anytime soon, they extended it through May.

And after more evaluation, the NCAA announced on Wednesday they are extending the dead period through June 30.

The dead period means that no recruits can take unofficial or official visits to schools. Nor can coaches visit recruits at their schools or homes.

2021 recruits can still be contacted through forms of technology. And the NCAA on Monday announced they have lifted restrictions on how often football coaches can contact 2021 recruits through text and social media.

Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) institutions may initiate telephone calls at their discretion to any individual (or the individual's family members) beginning April 15 of the individual's junior year of high school through the conclusion of the COVID-19 recruiting dead period.

This waiver permits an institutional coaching staff member to make telephone calls to prospective student- athletes (e.g., high school, two-year and four-year transfer student-athletes) at their discretion rom May 2020, through the conclusion of the COVID-19 recruiting dead period.

The release said in May 2020, that is now extended through June 2020.

Football recruits typically take their official visits in the months of May and June. And CU has been successful in bringing recruits on officials during those months due to the weather in Boulder. That will no longer be the case.

Recruits are committing to schools at a record-setting pace so far.