Two former CU Buffs soccer players on team with positive COVID-19 tests

Chase Howell

Two former University of Colorado soccer players are on the NWSL team with positive COVID-19 tests. 

The Orlando Pride announced on Monday evening they were withdrawing from participation in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup, which was set to begin on Saturday, due to positive tests from the players and staff. 

It has been reported six players and four members of the staff with the Pride have tested positive for COVID-19 as of late Monday. 

The two forever Buffs on the Orlando Pride are Erin Greening and Taylor Kornieck, who was drafted No. 3 overall in the most recent draft. 

Caitlyn Murray as well as several other reporters reported it likely stems from younger players attending bars and nightclubs while they were supposed be in isolation. 

"It appears #NWSL players were supposed to self-isolate but a group of younger Orlando Pride players went out to night clubs and bars, which have been open in Florida," Murray wrote on Twitter. "Transmission was determined not to be through training, which was the main concern." 

Murray wrote that NWSL veterans are angry at the players and don't want the tournament to get derailed. 

Members of the Pride include USWNT veterans Alex Morgan, Sydney Leroux, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris. Brazilian star Marta also plays for the Pride. 

Harris posted an Instagram story this morning that read, "Sitting in a testing drive up on a few hours of sleep. Sleeping on opposite sides from my wife (Krieger). My teammates and staff separated from their families. I'm disappointed, sad, scared, frustrated and all of the things in between."

Kornieck has made her Instagram and Twitter private after some allegations from Twitter sleuths that she was involved. 

The allegations stem from Venmo transaction history and an Instagram post with former CU soccer player Alex Vidger with the caption, "Two blondes walk into a bar... the end." 

It is unclear when the Instagram was posted. It was alleged to be on June 15 but the post has since been deleted. 

Vinay Simlot