Weekly Buffdate: A drop off in recruiting?

Chase Howell

There has been a debate on the message boards. 

There are typically debates on message boards but this one, in particular, sparked the brain. 

Has recruiting dropped off so far under Karl Dorrell?

There are so many factors included in answering this question that it can be a very difficult question to answer. 

First of all, Dorrell's recruiting ability has been a hot button topic since he was hired. 

His track record of recruiting, at least from what is available on the internet, isn't great. 

Dorrell's recruiting classes at UCLA were not up to the standard of what UCLA was used to before and after his tenure. 

His stint at Vanderbilt wasn't long enough to measure his recruiting there. 

Nothing on his resume screams great recruiter and he spent the last 10 years in the NFL. So Buffs fans are right to have their doubts. 

You throw in that Mel Tucker had the best recruiting class since 2008 and CU fans are rightfully worried about a dropoff. 

Dorrell has three key factors working against him right now: the late start on the 2021 class, no visits and a small senior class. 

Most schools have been building relationships with 2021 recruits for years. Dorrell doesn't have that luxury. 

The NCAA has extended the dead period through June 30. So Dorrell may not be able to get recruits on campus until the season. Everybody knows it's much easier to sell Boulder when they are on campus. 

And they will only have room for 15-20 recruits in this class where a typical class is closer to 25. 

All of that, and I still don't think we've seen much of a dropoff so far. 

Watch the video for more. 

Comments

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period

The NCAA announced on Wednesday they've extended the recruiting dead period through June 30 after previously extending it through May.

Chase Howell

Four-star recruit Ketron Jackson and Darrin Chiaverini are quickly bonding

Four-star wide receiver Ketron Jackson only recently received an offer from Colorado and the Buffaloes have some catching up to do. But he is already receptive to the interest.

Chase Howell

2022 four-star QB Walker Howard wants to visit Colorado

The CU Buffs are using some connections to recruit one of the top quarterbacks in the country for the 2022 class.

Chase Howell

by

Chase Howell

Four-star Denzel Burke includes Colorado in Top Five

One of the top prospects in the state of Arizona released his top five schools on Tuesday and the CU Buffs made the cut.

Chase Howell

Blake Stenstrom is transferring to Princeton

After entering the transfer portal in January, it took Stenstrom a few months to sort everything out. But he has found a landing spot in Princeton.

Chase Howell

Darrin and Ryan Chiaverini open up about the loss of their brother

Chase Howell

Report: McKinley Wright Signs with Octagon

McKinley Wright has signed with an agent. But has remained eligible for his senior season with Colorado due to the NCAA rules of approved agents.

Chase Howell

WATCH: Karl Dorrell discusses his team and issues surrounding college football

The head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, Karl Dorrell, participated in a Pac-12 webinar discussing topics ranging from the quarterback competition to name, image and likeness.

Chase Howell

Al Ashford Becomes Latest Cherry Creek to Boulder Target

After receiving an offer from Colorado on Monday, Al Ashford immediately called his head coach, and CU hall of famer, Dave Logan.

Chase Howell

Austin Barry Includes Colorado in his Top Nine

Three-star offensive lineman Austin Barry has received lots of interest this spring and released his top nine schools on Monday.

Chase Howell