Weekly Buffdate: A drop off in recruiting?

There has been a debate on the message boards.

There are typically debates on message boards but this one, in particular, sparked the brain.

Has recruiting dropped off so far under Karl Dorrell?

There are so many factors included in answering this question that it can be a very difficult question to answer.

First of all, Dorrell's recruiting ability has been a hot button topic since he was hired.

His track record of recruiting, at least from what is available on the internet, isn't great.

Dorrell's recruiting classes at UCLA were not up to the standard of what UCLA was used to before and after his tenure.

His stint at Vanderbilt wasn't long enough to measure his recruiting there.

Nothing on his resume screams great recruiter and he spent the last 10 years in the NFL. So Buffs fans are right to have their doubts.

You throw in that Mel Tucker had the best recruiting class since 2008 and CU fans are rightfully worried about a dropoff.

Dorrell has three key factors working against him right now: the late start on the 2021 class, no visits and a small senior class.

Most schools have been building relationships with 2021 recruits for years. Dorrell doesn't have that luxury.

The NCAA has extended the dead period through June 30. So Dorrell may not be able to get recruits on campus until the season. Everybody knows it's much easier to sell Boulder when they are on campus.

And they will only have room for 15-20 recruits in this class where a typical class is closer to 25.

All of that, and I still don't think we've seen much of a dropoff so far.

Watch the video for more.