Creighton Loses A Tough One Run Game to Nebraska

The Creighton Bluejays baseball team (18-15) took on their rival, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (27-9), in an anticipated Tuesday night game at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, NE.

After Lew Rice hit a single with two strikes, Nate McHugh put the Bluejays on the board with a two-run home run to left field to give the Jays a 2-0 lead in the first inning. He tied the team lead with seven home runs in the season.

Ben North reached on base with a single in the first. Issac Wachsmann also delivered a hit. Creighton came out blazing in the first inning. Teddy Deters got an RBI with a sacrifice fly to bring the runner home. Creighton went up 3-0 in the first. The team recorded four hits in the inning.

Nick Venteicher hit a solo home run in the second inning to left field to increase the lead 4-0. It’s his second Homer of the season. It was a beautiful swing, and he hammered it out of the ballpark. It’s great for Creighton to get production out of the No. 9 spot.

Nebraska would not go away quietly. In the bottom of the second inning, Drew Grego put the Cornhuskers on the board with a two-run home run to right field to cut the deficit to two, 4-2. With runners on first and second with two outs, Grego would step up once again, but in the bottom of the third inning. Grego delivered a base hit to center field to make it a one-run game off Evan Stratton.

Stratton would give up another run, but this time to No. 8 hitter Overbeek as he tied the game for Nebraska with a hit to right field. Strokes would answer with a hit of his own to give the Cornhuskers a 5-4 lead. The hitters 7 through 9 came through to drive in runs for Nebraska.

Creighton didn’t capitalize on making it interesting in the eighth and ninth innings. They suffered a heartbreaking loss after leading 4-0. The Bluejays fall to 18-16, while the Cornhuskers improve to 28-9.

It's the Cornhuskers' first win over the Bluejays since 2017. Nebraska snapped a six-game losing streak to the Bluejays at home.

A win over Nebraska would’ve been one of the best victories of the season. This game reminds us of Creighton's matchup with LSU: they had the momentum, but the pitching failed to deliver.

It’s the Blue Jays' second one-run loss of the season. Creighton continues to struggle on the road (6-10). The Bluejays will open a three-game weekend series against Villanova on Friday, April 17, at 2 pm.

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