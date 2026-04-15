Creighton Loses A Tough One Run Game to Nebraska
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The Creighton Bluejays baseball team (18-15) took on their rival, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (27-9), in an anticipated Tuesday night game at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, NE.
After Lew Rice hit a single with two strikes, Nate McHugh put the Bluejays on the board with a two-run home run to left field to give the Jays a 2-0 lead in the first inning. He tied the team lead with seven home runs in the season.
Ben North reached on base with a single in the first. Issac Wachsmann also delivered a hit. Creighton came out blazing in the first inning. Teddy Deters got an RBI with a sacrifice fly to bring the runner home. Creighton went up 3-0 in the first. The team recorded four hits in the inning.
Nick Venteicher hit a solo home run in the second inning to left field to increase the lead 4-0. It’s his second Homer of the season. It was a beautiful swing, and he hammered it out of the ballpark. It’s great for Creighton to get production out of the No. 9 spot.
Nebraska would not go away quietly. In the bottom of the second inning, Drew Grego put the Cornhuskers on the board with a two-run home run to right field to cut the deficit to two, 4-2. With runners on first and second with two outs, Grego would step up once again, but in the bottom of the third inning. Grego delivered a base hit to center field to make it a one-run game off Evan Stratton.
Stratton would give up another run, but this time to No. 8 hitter Overbeek as he tied the game for Nebraska with a hit to right field. Strokes would answer with a hit of his own to give the Cornhuskers a 5-4 lead. The hitters 7 through 9 came through to drive in runs for Nebraska.
Creighton didn’t capitalize on making it interesting in the eighth and ninth innings. They suffered a heartbreaking loss after leading 4-0. The Bluejays fall to 18-16, while the Cornhuskers improve to 28-9.
It's the Cornhuskers' first win over the Bluejays since 2017. Nebraska snapped a six-game losing streak to the Bluejays at home.
A win over Nebraska would’ve been one of the best victories of the season. This game reminds us of Creighton's matchup with LSU: they had the momentum, but the pitching failed to deliver.
It’s the Blue Jays' second one-run loss of the season. Creighton continues to struggle on the road (6-10). The Bluejays will open a three-game weekend series against Villanova on Friday, April 17, at 2 pm.
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Miguel Mike Medina is a Writer and Freelance Sports Journalist who contributes to Creighton On SI. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Creative Writing and a Minor in Journalism in 2014 from City College of New York.