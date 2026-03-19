Nate McHugh’s Four-Hit Day Helps Creighton Beat Omaha
The Creighton Bluejays baseball team wins another big game, this time against Omaha. The Bluejays won 8-2, extending their winning streak to four games. Creighton improves to 9-8 in the season.
Nate McHugh was one of the heroes of this game. McHugh delivered four hits for the Bluejays, and the biggest one came in the fifth inning when he smacked a two-run home run to left field to give Creighton a 4-2 lead. The home run is his fifth of the year.
If the stadium had been filled, the crowd would've been loud when McHugh hit that home run. This team needs more cheering section from the crowd.
At the beginning, the Bluejays were trailing 2-0. Hayden Lewis got things going for Omaha when he hit a solo home run to open up the scoreboard. The Mavericks scored their second run of the game off an RBI single by Henry Zipay.
All season long, the Bluejays' offense managed to fight its way back. Whether it's a win or a loss, Creighton won't stop competing. The Bluejays' offense got active in the bottom of the third inning when they scored two runs. Teddy Deters, Isaac Wachsman, and Joe Washburn all had good plate discipline and managed to get on base. Deters had a double in this game. Washburn did it with his legs and got a key stolen base.
Creighton scored four runs in the seventh. Connor Capece had himself a good day by delivering a two-run single, which extended the lead for the Bluejays. Nick Bowron and Venteicher contributed to more runs for the team. Reliever Brian Gould pitched a great gem coming out of the bullpen. Gould tossed two scoreless innings. Gould earned his first win of the season. Brayden Curtis got the loss for the Mavericks.
"We pitched well, and we scored eight runs on nine hits," said head coach. "I thought it was one of our more complete efforts of the year, and it was against a good Omaha team we have a lot of respect for."
The task doesn't get easier for the Bluejays. Creighton will travel to Miami to take on the Hurricanes for a big three-game series. Miami is one of the best teams in the nation. Although they're not in the top 25 in Division One compared to the beginning of the season, that's still a good team, especially at home.
The Bluejays have traveled a lot over the past five weeks, but they're enjoying the experience and love competing.
Creighton at Miami will square off on Friday, March 20, at 6:00 pm.
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