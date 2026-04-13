Creighton’s Long Ball Helps Complete Sweep Over Seton Hall

The Creighton Bluejays baseball team swept the Seton Hall Pirates with a 9-2 win on Sunday morning.

The Bluejays improved to 18-15 in the season and 4-2 in Big East conference play. As for the Pirates, they remain winless in Conference play (0-6) and drop to 11-16 overall.

Creighton could’ve put up some runs in the second inning when they had the bases loaded. Creighton left men on base. Seton Hall got on the board first in the third inning.

Issac Wachsmann hit his fourth home run of the year when he belted one to left field to tie the game in the third inning. The moment he hit it, it was out of the ballpark. The pitch was right down the middle. Wachsmann is having a stellar season at the plate.

Nick Ventiger put Creighton on top when he delivered a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. It’s his first home run of the season. It was a great response to his teammate, Wachsmann, who hit a home run in the same direction as he did at left field. Both men showed tremendous power with their home runs. Creighton would score another run in the inning to finish the fourth with a 4-1 score.

One of the best plays came in the seventh inning on a strikeout and throw 'em out play.

Ben North hit his sixth homer of the year when he hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning. North is on his way to possibly earning player of the week honors. He’s been on a tear for the Bluejays. Connor Capece had two hits in this game. Capece delivered five hits throughout the whole series.

Seton Hall would score one run in the eighth. Creighton got themselves out of a jam when the Pirates left men on base on second and third. A base hit would’ve made it 8-4, but the Blue Jays' bullpen held up their end.

The Bluejays would score one more insurance run in the bottom of the ninth to make it 9-2. The game ended on a double play. It was a collective effort by Creighton. This became a home run game for the team because that’s where they hurt the Pirates the most.

Wilson Magers did a great job against the Pirates. Magers tossed three hitless innings. Jakob Ruhl only gave up one hit in 2.2 innings.

Creighton will look to extend their winning streak by securing a win over No. 19 Nebraska Cornhuskers on Tuesdya at 6 pm. Nebraska is a good team, and the Bluejays' bats will need to bring their long ball again in this matchup.

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