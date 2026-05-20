The Creighton Bluejays baseball team had a season that was filled with good and bad moments. In this situation, we have nothing but good news to share: four key members of this team received honors.

Nate McHugh, Ben North, Isaac Wachsmann, and Connor Capece have made their team and program proud this week. McHugh, North, and Wachsmann received first-team honors for their tremendous performance at the plate. Capece didn’t get first-team honors, but he did get second-team honors.

Creighton made it very competitive this season in the Big East conference. The Bluejays could’ve won more games, especially when they had the lead in games, but we can’t dwell on the past. Creighton must focus on playoff time right now.

North, who is the starting shortstop for this team, was a monster this season. He is one of the glue players on this team. The engine that got things going and was absolutely dynamite in putting the ball in play. North led the team with 13 doubles, hit 10 home runs, and drove in 42. He had an incredible season, and we are only seeing the beginning. He’s a valuable piece to this team, and the future is bright for him.

McHugh's plate discipline this year was off the charts. When he sees the ball well, he hits the ball well. McHugh finished the season hitting an impressive .303. In addition, he delivered 66 hits and 41 runs. McHugh is a great run producer for Creighton, and he made pitchers' lives difficult anytime he came to the plate. He has come a long way from his hometown in Colorado.

What a season it has been for Waschmann. In his first season with Creighton, he did not disappoint. Whoever was responsible for talking him into coming to the university is a genius. Home runs are a big part of baseball, and Wachsmann led the team in that category with 14 jacks. He also produced 48 RBIs. Wachsmann finished the season hitting .285, but he shined most in conference games. Wachsmann batted .313 in conference games.

It would’ve been great if Troy Deters had been part of the honors group. The way he started the season, we would’ve thought he was going to be one of the top hitters for Creighton for the entire season. Overall, he’s still a valuable asset for the Bluejays.

Creighton will begin their next mission in battle against their Big East rival, St John’s Red Storm, for the Big East title, which will be today.

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