Nick Bowron Completes Ninth Inning Rally for Creighton

Freshman Nick Bowron hits a game-winning RBI single as the Creighton Bluejays capped off a three-run rally to win Sunday's game 4-3 over Sacramento State.

The Bluejays took two of three from the weekend series. Creighton improves to 13-12 in the season.

Bowron put the Bluejays on the board in the second inning when he hit a single to right field, which brought Isaac Wachsmann home.

Creighton's pitching was solid throughout the entire game. The Blue Jays' offense couldn't give the pitchers enough run support. Hornets scored two runs in the third after Luis Pimentel-Guerrero hit a two-run double, which Chris Baillargeon came so close to making the play.

The Hornets added an insurance run at the top of the eighth inning. It seemed as if the Hornets were on their way to securing the weekend series. Creighton said not so fast. The Bluejays trailed 3-1 entering the bottom of the ninth inning. Teddy Deters got on base after a pitch hit him. Afterwards, Ben North drew a walk, which put men on first and second. Wachsmann came to the plate and hit a single to make the game 3-2/

Connor Capece hit a nice line drive to left field for a sacrifice fly. It was just enough to bring the runner home to tie the game. Wachsmann not only did it with his bat, but he did it with his legs as well. He put the Bluejays in a great position to score when he stole second base. This set the stage for Bowron to hit the liner to right field, which got passed to the first baseman.

Jakob Ruhl got the start for the Bluejays. He allowed five hits, two runs, and recorded four strikeouts through four innings. Shea Wendy came out of the bullpen and tossed three innings, giving up one earned run and having two strikeouts. Blue Jays closer Matt Goldenbaum got the victory after recording the final five outs of the game.

As for the Honors, their reliever Trevor Wilson continues to struggle, picking up his fourth loss of the season.

Creighton won Friday's game 6-2, thanks to home runs by Deters and North. Deters had 4 RBIs in the game. On Saturday, the Bluejays lost 7-4. The Bluejays made it interesting, especially scoring three runs in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to one, but the Hornets added three more insurance runs, killing Creighton's momentum.

Creighton's next task is against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a Tuesday matchup at 6 pm at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

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