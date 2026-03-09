Creighton Wins Weekend Home Series Over Gonzaga
The Creighton Bluejays baseball team played its first home series of the season. Creighton defeats Gonzaga 7-6 on Sunday, winning the weekend series.
Creighton took two out of three against the Bulldogs. The Bluejays win their second series of the year and improve their record to 6-7. The Bulldogs fall to 4-9. Creighton’s bats came to life in the second inning when they erupted for five runs. Infielder Rocco Gump had a sensational performance as he hit a double that brought in two runs.
Gump is in his first season with the Bluejays after transferring from Northwestern State. He started all 56 games as the team's third baseman and recorded 54 RBIs. He earned All-Conference honors in two seasons at Northwestern State. Gump finished the game 2-for-4 with 2 hits and 2 RBIs.
The Bluejays scored the final two runs of the second inning on sacrifice flies. Baserunning and intelligent decision-making were huge for Creighton in the inning.
Gonzaga would have an answer of their own. They scored five runs in the fifth inning to tie the game 6-6. After getting several hits and keeping the lines moving, catcher Luca DiPaolo hit a three-run home run to tie the game.
In the bottom of the fifth, left fielder Lew Rice delivered a two-out RBI single to bring in the winning run. The Blue Jays' bullpen held up their end for the rest of the game. Reliever Evan Stratton earned his first win of the season after working 1.2 scoreless innings. Matt Goldenbaum got his first save of the season. Creighton used four pitchers.
The Bluejays had many heroes in this game, but the three key players in Sunday's win were Gump, Rice, and their bullpen. Creighton’s starting rotation continues to struggle. Fortunately for Creighton, their offense showed up, and the bullpen got the job done.
The Bluejays will turn the page for their next challenge. It’s not going to be easy because it's a meeting against the defending champs, the LSU Tigers. Creighton and LSU will face off on Tuesday, March 10, in Baton Rouge at 6:30 pm.
To keep up with the Tigers, the Bluejays must score a lot of runs, and hopefully, the pitching can bring their A game. The Tigers are considered the Yankees of college baseball. Creighton must set the tone from the start. LSU suffered two upsets lately. Can the Bluejays become the third team to do so?
