Blue Devil Country

Another Princeton Transfer Reportedly Eyeing Duke Basketball Program

Under Jon Scheyer's watch, Duke basketball has already welcomed two players from the Ivy League school.

Matt Giles

Nov 16, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts during the first half against the Wofford Terriers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts during the first half against the Wofford Terriers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
In this story:

Max Johns transferred from Princeton to spend his 2022-23 senior campaign playing for then-first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. Jack Scott did the same this go-round and seems to be enjoying his time in the program, as he's quickly become one of the fans' favorite mop-up players off the bench late in the Blue Devils' blowout home wins.

Duke basketball guard Jack Scott
Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jack Scott (20) walks the blue carpet through fans prior to Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

And now, per a report on social media from Ivy Hoops Online's Richard Kent this week, yet another former Princeton talent is considering a move to Durham. Kent noted that Caden Pierce, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound forward who was Scott's teammate for three seasons and decided to take a year off from his basketball pursuits to focus on finishing his economics degree, is down to three programs in the Duke Blue Devils, UConn Huskies, and Purdue Boilermakers for his 2026-27 graduate year.

"Academics is really important to myself and my family as well, and I’ve built really strong and genuine relationships here," Pierce recently explained to The Daily Princetonian's Hayk Yengibaryan. "I could have transferred for the immediate basketball impact, but I really wanted to graduate from Princeton."

Caden Pierce, a former unrated recruit out of Glen Ellyn High School (Ill.) near Scheyer's hometown in the Chicago metropolitan area, officially entered the transfer portal in early October.

According to Kent, the 21-year-old is "very tight" with Jack Scott, who is on track to become a graduate assistant under Scheyer next season, and added that "Scheyer loves him."

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Nov 29, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer gestures during the second half against the Seattle Redhawks at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

“I want to go to a program that’s going to continue to win a lot of games, potentially maybe win a national championship,” Pierce, who has one year of eligibility remaining, pointed out during his chat with The Daily Princetonian. "I [also] want to continue to go to a program that's going to develop me and push me to be the best player I can be, because I want to keep playing basketball as long as I can, ideally at the NBA level."

Duke basketball transfer target Caden Pierce
Dec 21, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Caden Pierce (3) reacts after scoring a three point basket against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images / Tom Horak-Imagn Images

Across his three seasons suiting up for the Tigers, Pierce drew a starting nod in all but one of his 90 outings. For his career at Princeton, he averaged 11.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field, 32.7 percent beyond the arc, and 70.8 percent at the foul line.

Caden Pierce's oldest brother, Justin Pierce, played for Duke's archrival, the UNC Tar Heels, as a senior in 2019-20 after transferring from William & Mary. Middle brother Alec Pierce was a standout wide receiver at Cincinnati and now plays for the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

feed

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.