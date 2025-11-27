Another Princeton Transfer Reportedly Eyeing Duke Basketball Program
Max Johns transferred from Princeton to spend his 2022-23 senior campaign playing for then-first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. Jack Scott did the same this go-round and seems to be enjoying his time in the program, as he's quickly become one of the fans' favorite mop-up players off the bench late in the Blue Devils' blowout home wins.
And now, per a report on social media from Ivy Hoops Online's Richard Kent this week, yet another former Princeton talent is considering a move to Durham. Kent noted that Caden Pierce, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound forward who was Scott's teammate for three seasons and decided to take a year off from his basketball pursuits to focus on finishing his economics degree, is down to three programs in the Duke Blue Devils, UConn Huskies, and Purdue Boilermakers for his 2026-27 graduate year.
"Academics is really important to myself and my family as well, and I’ve built really strong and genuine relationships here," Pierce recently explained to The Daily Princetonian's Hayk Yengibaryan. "I could have transferred for the immediate basketball impact, but I really wanted to graduate from Princeton."
Caden Pierce, a former unrated recruit out of Glen Ellyn High School (Ill.) near Scheyer's hometown in the Chicago metropolitan area, officially entered the transfer portal in early October.
According to Kent, the 21-year-old is "very tight" with Jack Scott, who is on track to become a graduate assistant under Scheyer next season, and added that "Scheyer loves him."
“I want to go to a program that’s going to continue to win a lot of games, potentially maybe win a national championship,” Pierce, who has one year of eligibility remaining, pointed out during his chat with The Daily Princetonian. "I [also] want to continue to go to a program that's going to develop me and push me to be the best player I can be, because I want to keep playing basketball as long as I can, ideally at the NBA level."
Across his three seasons suiting up for the Tigers, Pierce drew a starting nod in all but one of his 90 outings. For his career at Princeton, he averaged 11.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field, 32.7 percent beyond the arc, and 70.8 percent at the foul line.
Caden Pierce's oldest brother, Justin Pierce, played for Duke's archrival, the UNC Tar Heels, as a senior in 2019-20 after transferring from William & Mary. Middle brother Alec Pierce was a standout wide receiver at Cincinnati and now plays for the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.