Duke Transfer Target Visits Bulldogs

Former three-year Princeton Tigers forward Caden Pierce, a 21-year-old coveted early entrant in the transfer portal, is wrapping up his official visits across the next two weeks. And according to the latest intel that Duke Blue Devils On SI has received, the potential Duke basketball prize is likely to announce his next landing spot shortly thereafter.

ALSO READ: Blue Devil Starting Lineup 'Far From Set in Stone'

On Friday, the 6-foot-7, 225-pound Pierce headed to Spokane, Wash., to check out the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The last scheduled visit on the veteran's slate is back east, as he's set to tour the Louisville Cardinals' facilities beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 13.

Pierce, who is the younger brother of 2019-20 UNC basketball forward Justin Pierce and current Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce, was in Durham for his Duke basketball official visit in early December. As part of his stay, he sat behind Jon Scheyer and the rest of the staff to watch the now-No. 6-ranked Blue Devils tally a thrilling 67-66 home win over the now-No. 22 Florida Gators in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Since entering the transfer portal back in early September, the Glen Ellyn, Ill., native has also visited the Purdue Boilermakers and UConn Huskies.

Caden Pierce would look good on the court in Cameron next season. He visited Duke for their win over Florida on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/q2IJ1a3z3m — Blue Devil Nation (@BlueDevilNation) December 3, 2025

Why Duke Basketball May Be the Frontrunner for Caden Pierce

In addition to Scheyer reportedly being quite high on the 2023-24 Ivy League Player of Year, it's worth noting that Pierce is close friends with a Blue Devil senior wing in deep reserve Jack Scott. Pierce and Scott, who plans to stick around in Durham next year to become a graduate assistant under Scheyer, were teammates at Princeton for three years.

Dec 21, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Caden Pierce (3) reacts with guard Jack Scott (9) after a win against Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images | Tom Horak-Imagn Images

If Pierce ends up at the blueblood on Tobacco Road, he'd become the Blue Devils' third transfer from the Tigers since Scheyer became head coach, joining Scott and 2022-23 Duke basketball reserve guard Max Johns on that list.

Wherever Pierce chooses to play, he won't suit up until next season. This go-round, the versatile frontcourt talent is taking a break from college hoops to focus on earning his degree from Princeton.

Across three seasons with the Tigers, Pierce drew a start in 89 of the 90 games he played, averaging 11.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.5 blocks per outing for his career.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.