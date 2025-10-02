Duke Makes Contract Extension Decision About Coach Jon Scheyer
Duke gave men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer a contract extension on Thursday, extending his total deal with the Blue Devils to six years, per ESPN's Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello. He will continue coaching Duke through the 2030–31 season, per the new deal.
Scheyer is entering his fourth season with the Blue Devils this fall after he took the program over from legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski when he retired from coaching. He worked as an assistant under Coach K from 2014 to '22.
Since Scheyer's taken over, Duke's posted an 89–22 record, the third most wins from a men's basketball program in that span behind UConn and Houston. Not too shabby for a first time head coach.
The Blue Devils have made the NCAA tournament each year under Scheyer, adding to the program's 47 total appearances in its history (the fifth most in men's college basketball). This past season, Duke reached the Final Four but lost to Houston.
Duke once again has high expectations for the 2025–26 season. Cameron and Cayden Boozer, high-ranked freshman twins, will make their NCAA debuts with the Blue Devils this season. We'll see how far Scheyer leads the team this season.