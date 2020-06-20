Three-star offensive tackle Almarion Crim became the second offensive lineman to join Duke's class of 2021.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder from Adamsville, Alabama’s Minor High School is the No. 1,612 recruit in the class, according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 137 tackle and the No. 62 prospect from Alabama. Rivals rates him No. 49 in the state.

Crim also had offers from Virginia Tech, Louisville and Georgia Tech, among other schools.

Duke and those other three ACC schools all made Crim’s final 10 schools, along with South Alabama, Middle Tennessee, Southern Mississippi, Florida Atlantic, Tulsa, Southern Florida.

Crim announced his choice on Twitter, thanking his coaches and teammates “for helping me achieve greatness.”

The decision was a boost to Duke’s recruiting class. The Blue Devils had just one offensive lineman—tackle Andrew Jones—in its 12-member 2021 class. Two high-profile linemen with Duke on their short lists—Michael Gonzalez and Jacoby Jackson—chose other schools in the last week. Gonzalez chose Louisville while Jackson opted for Texas Christian.

Crim is an aggressive left tackle who is versatile enough to move inside to guard. His highlight film shows a mean streak a mile wide as he aggressively engages opposing defensive linemen and pushes them out of frame, not stopping until they’re on the ground.

Crim told Rivals that he’s “been loving Duke since they offered” and considered announcing his choice shortly after the offer. He’s been in constant contact with the Blue Devils staff, led by wide receivers coach Trooper Taylor and line coach Greg Frey has also been active in building a relationship with Crim.

Coach David Cutcliffe told him that he “made his day.”