2021 Offensive Tackle Almarion Crim Commits to Blue Devils

Three-star offensive tackle Almarion Crim became the second offensive lineman to join Duke's class of 2021.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder from Adamsville, Alabama’s Minor High School is the No. 1,612 recruit in the class, according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 137 tackle and the No. 62 prospect from Alabama. Rivals rates him No. 49 in the state.

Crim also had offers from Virginia Tech, Louisville and Georgia Tech, among other schools.

Duke and those other three ACC schools all made Crim’s final 10 schools, along with South Alabama, Middle Tennessee, Southern Mississippi, Florida Atlantic, Tulsa, Southern Florida.

Crim announced his choice on Twitter, thanking his coaches and teammates “for helping me achieve greatness.”

The decision was a boost to Duke’s recruiting class. The Blue Devils had just one offensive lineman—tackle Andrew Jones—in its 12-member 2021 class. Two high-profile linemen with Duke on their short lists—Michael Gonzalez and Jacoby Jackson—chose other schools in the last week. Gonzalez chose Louisville while Jackson opted for Texas Christian.

Crim is an aggressive left tackle who is versatile enough to move inside to guard. His highlight film shows a mean streak a mile wide as he aggressively engages opposing defensive linemen and pushes them out of frame, not stopping until they’re on the ground.

Crim told Rivals that he’s “been loving Duke since they offered” and considered announcing his choice shortly after the offer. He’s been in constant contact with the Blue Devils staff, led by wide receivers coach Trooper Taylor and line coach Greg Frey has also been active in building a relationship with Crim.

Coach David Cutcliffe told him that he “made his day.”

Basketball

Cassius Stanley, Vernon Carey Slide in Mock Draft Update

Duke's Cassius Stanley fell out of the first round and Vernon Carey dropped five spots in the latest mock draft update. Tre Jones maintained his previous draft slot.

Duke Ranked No. 56 in Social Media

Duke football has had nearly 200,000 social media interactions on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, ranking No. 56 among Division I programs.

Jacoby Jackson Chooses TCU Over Duke

Three-star 2021 offensive tackle Jacoby Jackson decided to follow in his father's footsteps and play at TCU, dealing a setback to Duke's attempts to add to its offensive line.

ACC Preseason Football Kickoff Will Be Held Virtually

The ACC preseason football kickoff in Charlotte is the latest event to fall prey to COVID-19. The conference announced that the kickoff will be held virtually in late July.

Duke Target Michael Gonzalez Chooses Louisville

Duke missed out on a 2021 offensive line target when three-star tackle Michael Gonzalez chose Louisville. Duke was also in Gonzalez's final five schools.

Does Duke's Early 2022 Recruiting Focus Show Shift in Approach?

Duke has reached out to several members of the class of 2022 in the new open contact period, but few of them are ranked in the top 10. Have the Blue Devils shifted their focus as the G-League threatens to pick off the top players in the class?

Zion Williamson Earns Full Stay, Won't Have to Talk About Benefits

Zion Williamson earned a big win in court as an appeals court ordered a stay of the lawsuit by his former agent, meaning he won't have to answer any questions about illegal benefits at Duke

Duke Begins Recruiting Class of 2022

The open recruiting period for the class of 2022 began this week, and Duke's coaches have been busy, reaching out to a number of sophomores as the Blue Devils are in "get to know you" mode.

Duke Football Players Express Support of Black Lives Matter

Duke's football team released a statement expressing support of Black Lives Matter on the program's Twitter account. "Duke Football is a family, and the Black members of our family are not safe."

Shelden Williams Offers Mark Williams Advice on Playing for Coach K

Duke legend Shelden Williams offered incoming Blue Devils seven-footer advice on playing for Coach K. The older Williams also thought coming in as part of a large recruiting class could be a benefit.

