ACC Tournament Live Blog: Duke vs. Louisville

Duke looks to win its second straight game in the ACC Tournament when the No. 10 seed Blue Devils face No. 7 seed Louisville.

The Cardinals beat Duke in both regular season matchups, winning 70-65 at the KFC Yum! Center in January and 80-73 in overtime at Cameron Indoor, ruining Duke’s Senior Night 11 days ago.

This is the second time Duke has faced a team in the ACC Tournament that has beaten it twice in the regular season. The first time was just two years ago, when the Blue Devils got revenge against North Carolina, beating the Tar Heels 74-73 in the semifinals on their way to the last ACC championship to be decided on the court.

The Blue Devils will need to find an answer for Louisville guard Carlik Jones, who has been dominant in both games. He played all 40 minutes in Louisville, scoring 24 points and drawing 10 Duke fouls. He also dished out five assists and had two steals.

In the rematch, he scored 25, again drawing 10 Duke fouls. He added four assists and six rebounds, with another two steals.

On the flip side, Louisville will need to come up with a way to contain Matthew Hurt. The sophomore hit 4-of-5 from three in the first game for 24 points. In the rematch, he put up a career-high 37, hitting 15-of-21 from the field. Hurt also had a combined 15 rebounds in the two games.

Duke is coming off a 35-point blowout of Boston College, while Louisville had a bye into the second round. The Cardinals have split their last six games and lost five of the last nine.

The officials for the game will be Roger Ayers, Jamie Luckie and Tommy Morrissey.

Duke's win Tuesday night gave the Blue Devils a boost in their win probability for the ACC Tournament. Duke has a 54.55 percent chance to beat Louisville, according to the analytics at TeamRankings.com. The Blue Devils opened the week at 42.48 percent.

Duke's odds of making the semifinals rose from 15.65 percent to 21.43. The Blue Devils now have an 11.28 percent chance to make the final (up from 8.21 percent) and a 5.93 percent chance of winning the tournament (up from 3.96).

As a result, Duke's odds of getting an NCAA Tournament bid increased from 10 percent to 13.5.