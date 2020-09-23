SI.com
An Early Look at Duke's Basketball Schedule

ShawnKrest

After prematurely ending last season, COVID-19 is not done wreaking havoc on college basketball.

Late in the offseason, teams still don't have schedules finalized. However, pieces are beginning to fall into place for the Blue Devils.

Here's what is known so far about Duke's potential 2020-21 schedule.

Start date:

The NCAA decided last week that the season will begin on November 25, a delay from the traditional season opener by two weeks.

Season length:

The regular season will last 27 games, a reduction of four games from traditional seasons. There's also a minimum of 13 games and teams are recommended to have at least four non-conference games.

Champions Classic:

Duke, Michigan State, Kentucky and Kansas traditionally play in this November doubleheader event. It was originally scheduled to open the regular season with Duke and Michigan State playing in the United Center in Chicago.

The event is still going to take place, and there are no indications that any of the teams are opting out. Orlando has reportedly emerged as a bubble site for several early-season events, including the Classic. It's expected to be held the first week in December.

ACC/Big Ten Challenge:

The annual power conference showdown is still expected to take place. A location has not been decided. Las Vegas was rumored to be an early leader but seems to have faded.

The event is rumored to be slotted for Dec. 8 and 9, with opponents TBA.

Battle4Atlantis:

The Thanksgiving tournament has been cancelled. Reports were widespread that it was being moved to the mainland, to South Dakota. The Atlantis resort put out a statement denying that.

Cancelled or not, it appears Duke was not headed to South Dakota. The Blue Devils are instead planning to host a two-day tournament on Dec. 4 and 5 to help promote social justice.

Two days would likely mean that four teams are involved. The only name that has been mentioned is Howard, which is coached by former Blue Devil Kenny Blakeney.

The Rest:

That's four games. The ACC is still planning to go ahead with a full 20-game schedule, according to reports. Two potential home opponents that were originally on Duke's non-conference schedule were Appalachian State and Cleveland State. That leaves one game left for the Blue Devils.

