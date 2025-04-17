Another Duke Basketball Talent Confirms Return for Next Season
Duke basketball freshman guard Darren Harris wasted no time confirming his return to Durham. Now, roughly two weeks after the Blue Devils saw their season end at the hands of Houston in the Final Four, another guard has announced he'll spend at least one more year under the command of Jon Scheyer and his staff.
Caleb Foster, a lifelong Duke basketball enthusiast who has experienced his fair share of ups and downs across two years in the program, revealed on Thursday that "nothing has changed at all" with his dream of helping the Blue Devils hang a sixth national championship banner in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
And the Blue Devils' official social media account was quick to celebrate Foster's decision while praising the 6-foot-5, 202-pound North Carolina native for sticking with it, posting the following picture of him in a Duke hoodie as a kid:
Last season, after averaging 7.7 points as a freshman in Durham, Caleb Foster experienced a considerable dip in usage, even falling out of the rotation entirely for a spell.
As a sophomore, he posted averages of only 4.9 points in 14.0 minutes per outing, albeit for a Duke basketball squad that recorded 35 wins and finished No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll.
