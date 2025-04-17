Former Duke Basketball Center Announces Transfer to CAA School
Christian Reeves left the Duke basketball program last year following two seasons as a seldom-used reserve in Durham. The 7-foot-2, 253-pound center, one of seven 2023-24 Blue Devils who entered the transfer portal, ended up remaining in the ACC by committing to Clemson, but his usage was again limited.
ALSO READ: Duke Head Coach Jon Scheyer Bids Farewell to One Star Guard
Now, following one year as a Tiger, Reeves is heading to the CAA to suit up for the Charleston Cougars, the 21-year-old from Charlotte, N.C., revealed this week. He entered the transfer portal at the end of March.
Last season, Reeves averaged only 1.2 points and 1.5 rebounds across 29 games as Clemson's backup big man.
Meanwhile, back in Durham, fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew have yet to lose a single player to this year's transfer portal. Thus far, freshman standout and projected 2025 NBA Draft lottery pick Kon Knueppel is the lone 2024-25 Blue Devil to confirm a departure, as he is now heading to the professional ranks.
ALSO READ: Blue Devils Land Among Finalists for West Coast Transfer Talent
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball offseason news.