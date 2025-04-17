Blue Devil Country

Former Duke Basketball Center Announces Transfer to CAA School

Two-year Duke basketball big man Christian Reeves has chosen his third college destination.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball center Christian Reeves
Duke basketball center Christian Reeves / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Christian Reeves left the Duke basketball program last year following two seasons as a seldom-used reserve in Durham. The 7-foot-2, 253-pound center, one of seven 2023-24 Blue Devils who entered the transfer portal, ended up remaining in the ACC by committing to Clemson, but his usage was again limited.

ALSO READ: Duke Head Coach Jon Scheyer Bids Farewell to One Star Guard

Now, following one year as a Tiger, Reeves is heading to the CAA to suit up for the Charleston Cougars, the 21-year-old from Charlotte, N.C., revealed this week. He entered the transfer portal at the end of March.

Last season, Reeves averaged only 1.2 points and 1.5 rebounds across 29 games as Clemson's backup big man.

Meanwhile, back in Durham, fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew have yet to lose a single player to this year's transfer portal. Thus far, freshman standout and projected 2025 NBA Draft lottery pick Kon Knueppel is the lone 2024-25 Blue Devil to confirm a departure, as he is now heading to the professional ranks.

ALSO READ: Blue Devils Land Among Finalists for West Coast Transfer Talent

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball offseason news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball