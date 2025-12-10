Five-Star Point Guard Details Duke Recruitment

Duke and head coach Jon Scheyer have had a nearly perfect start to the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Blue Devils have already secured three top-100 prospects for their class and are in a strong position with several other top recruits.

One of those elite recruits is a five-star point guard prospect who recently named the Blue Devils among his final five schools. While there's no timeline for his decision, he recently detailed where Duke stands in his recruitment.

Five-Star Guard Speaks on Duke

On Nov. 19, Duke On SI reported that Deron Rippey Jr., a five-star point guard from Blair Academy in Brooklyn, New York, had included the Blue Devils in his top five, along with Tennessee, NC State, Miami, and Texas.

NEWS: 5⭐️ Deron Rippey Jr. is down to five schools, he tells @Rivals:



Tennessee, NC State, Duke, Miami, & Texas



The 6-2 point guard is the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2026 class, per Rivals. https://t.co/wG6zkVFT1W pic.twitter.com/Weot2IVDgh — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) November 17, 2025

Rippey is one of the recruits in the country, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 11 overall player in the 2026 class and the No. 2 point guard prospect. The Blue Devils have been pushing for the 6'2" guard throughout his recruitment and hosted him on campus in Durham for an official visit in October.

It remains unclear when Rippey plans to make a decision, but he recently spoke with Rivals about each of his finalists. When discussing Duke specifically, the five-star guard highlighted the Blue Devils' ability to develop NBA talent and Scheyer's coaching prowess.

Nov 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the first half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

“Duke is great, man. Jon Scheyer just got his extension," Rippey told Rivals. "They had five NBA draft picks last year, so that’s obviously eye-opening and eye-catching for me. You know, being able to go there and potentially have a chance to follow in the footsteps of some of those people that got drafted.”

Feb 5, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Detailed view of the Duke Blue Devils logo on a uniform prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

While the Blue Devils still need to compete with Rippey's other finalists to land him, they are reportedly emerging as the favorite to win his recruitment. Rivals' Joe Tipton explained that while NC State got out to an early lead, Duke has now taken over.

"NC State had some momentum earlier on, but Duke has quietly gained ground," Tipton wrote. "The Blue Devils now appear to be in a strong spot with the five-star point guard. I like Jon Scheyer’s chances as we head into the final stretch of this recruitment."

While Tipton's confidence should excite Duke fans about their standing with Rippey, it doesn't necessarily guarantee the Blue Devils will land him. Scheyer and his staff will need to keep pushing for him in the coming months to secure a commitment from the five-star point guard.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.