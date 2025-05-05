Another Name Emerges in Duke Basketball Transfer Pursuits
According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Borzello on Monday afternoon, fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff reached out to Southern Cal transfer guard and former UNC basketball target Desmond Claude. The 6-foot-6, 207-pound rising senior is a four-star prospect in the portal and one of the top talents still up for grabs.
Borzello noted that Claude is also hearing from Gonzaga, Virginia, Ole Miss, and Kentucky while "looking for a proven backcourt mate to share playmaking and a team built for a deep run."
Earlier on Monday, On3's Joe Tipton reported that Duke's archrival, UNC, is not in the mix for the 21-year-old Claude, a second-time transfer after playing his first two seasons at Xavier before taking his talents to Southern Cal last year.
As a junior last season, Claude averaged 15.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists across 33 outings, including 32 as a member of the starting lineup. He played 32.4 minutes per game, shooting 48.2 percent from the field, 30.7 percent from three, and 76.4 percent at the foul line.
Duke basketball, one of only a few programs that did not lose a single scholarship player to this year's transfer portal, has landed a commitment from only one transfer talent this cycle in former Eastern Washington and Washington State forward Cedric Coward. But he remains an early NBA Draft entrant and is now a projected first-round selection.
