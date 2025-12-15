Duke Basketball Dominates Most-Viewed Games in College Hoops

Last season, folks tuned in to watch Cooper Flagg & Co. lead Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball squad to a 35-4 record, including the ACC Tournament title and a trip to the NCAA Tournament Final Four in San Antonio.

ALSO READ: Insider Dishes Intel on Duke Recruiting Target Deron Rippey Jr.

This go-round, the masses are still checking out the Blue Devils in droves. That's thanks, in large part, to the prowess of the program's latest projected one-and-done lottery pick in freshman power forward Cameron Boozer.

It also helps that Duke has enjoyed dramatic improvements compared to last season when it comes to the play of now-sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II, sophomore wing Isaiah Evans, and junior point guard Caleb Foster.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles against Duke center Patrick Ngongba (21) during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Plus, Scheyer and his staff made certain the Blue Devils would face a challenging slate of battles in non-conference play. Moreover, one of those contests took place on Thanksgiving Day.

Given all of the above, it's no surprise that the 2025-26 Duke basketball collection has attracted eyeballs galore, as the Blue Devils have been part of four of the five most-viewed games in college hoops thus far this season.

On Sunday night, the Duke basketball program posted the following graphic on social media, showing that the Blue Devils are the nation's top attraction once again:

4 of 5 👀💡💡💡💡😈 pic.twitter.com/IfJXkxmRIs — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) December 15, 2025

1. Duke vs. Arkansas - 6.8 million views, played in Chicago's United Center on Thursday, Nov. 27 (CBS)

2. UNC vs. Michigan State - 5.5 million views, played in Fort Myers, Fla., at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Thursday, Nov. 27 (FOX)

3. Duke vs. Kansas - 1.9 million views, played in New York City's Madison Square on Tuesday, Nov. 18 (ESPN)

4. Duke vs. Florida - 1.7 million views, played in the Blue Devils' Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 2 (ESPN)

5. Duke vs. Michigan State - 1.7 million views, played in the Spartans' Breslin Center on Saturday, Dec. 6 (FOX)

Of course, Duke basketball won all four of its listed bouts above, not to mention its other six outings.

Off to the program's best start since the 2017-18 team began its campaign with 11 straight victories, the No. 3-ranked Blue Devils (10-0, 0-0 ACC) are gearing up to host the unranked Lipscomb Bisons (6-4, 0-0 ASUN) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network).

After welcoming the Bisons to Durham, Duke will prepare for a return trip to Madison Square Garden, this time to face the No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-3, 0-0 Big 12) at 8 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN). The matchup between the Blue Devils and Red Raiders could draw well over a million views and end up in the ranking above.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.