Live Blog: Duke at Georgia Tech

Duke visits Georgia Tech looking to get back on the bubble.
Prior to Saturday's frustrating loss against Louisville, Duke had won four in a row, including a 66-65 victory over then number seven Virginia.

The Blue Devils have two regular season games left, both on the road. We all know about Saturday's matchup in Chapel Hill, but first comes a battle in Atlanta with fellow NCAA Tournament hopeful Georgia Tech. 

Back on January 26, the Blue Devils and Yellow Jackets squared off inside Cameron, resulting in a 75-68 victory for Duke. DJ Steward led the way with 19 points, while Jalen Johnson (18), Matthew Hurt (17), and Jordan Goldwire (11) also finished in double figures. Johnson will obviously not be part of tonight's game. 

Hurt will look to build on his 37 point outing against Louisville. The question is who else will help on the offensive end? The production has come from a variety of sources. Wendell Moore was the only other player in double figures against Louisville, while Mark Williams, DJ Steward, and Jeremy Roach all did so in the previous game against Syracuse.

Tonight's game has massive NCAA Tournament implications. Joe Lunardi currently has Georgia Tech as one of the last four in and Duke as one of the first four out. His notes for today mention that Duke would move into the field with a win and Georgia Tech would move out with a loss. Obviously, there is a good deal more basketball to be played before anything is set in stone, but both teams will be fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives tonight. It should make for a great atmosphere in McCamish Pavilion.

Tune into ACC Network at 8:00ET for all the action.

