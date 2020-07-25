Austin Rivers Leaves Houston Rockets, NBA Bubble

Former Duke Blue Devil Austin Rivers left the NBA’s Orlando Bubble to attend to a family matter.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni confirmed Rivers’ absence, telling the media, “Just a family matter he had to take care of. Hopefully, he’ll be back on campus here pretty soon and get through whatever protocols he has to do to get ready to go. Should be in the next few days we’ll have a clearer picture. But I expect him to be around when we’re ready to go.”

Rivers is expected to rejoin the Houston Rockets within a few days. The team reopens its season on Friday. Rivers would need to quarantine a minimum of four days after returning. So as long as he returns by Monday, he would have a chance to play in the opening game in Orlando. A source told The Athletic that Rivers intends to return this weekend.

A one-and-done Blue Devil in 2011-12, Rivers is in his eighth season in the NBA and his second season with the Rockets. He previously played for New Orleans, the Clippers and Washington.

Rivers is a backup shooting guard for the Rockets and is averaging 8.5 ppg this year with 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He’s hitting .358 from three and .421 from the field.

Rivers currently ranks 19 on Duke’s career NBA scoring list, 341 points behind Gene Banks and 215 points ahead of Randy Denton. He also ranks in the top 10 among former Blue Devils in NBA three-pointers made (eighth), attempted (eighth) and accuracy (third).