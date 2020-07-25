BlueDevilCountry
Austin Rivers Leaves Houston Rockets, NBA Bubble

ShawnKrest

Former Duke Blue Devil Austin Rivers left the NBA’s Orlando Bubble to attend to a family matter.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni confirmed Rivers’ absence, telling the media, “Just a family matter he had to take care of. Hopefully, he’ll be back on campus here pretty soon and get through whatever protocols he has to do to get ready to go. Should be in the next few days we’ll have a clearer picture. But I expect him to be around when we’re ready to go.”

Rivers is expected to rejoin the Houston Rockets within a few days. The team reopens its season on Friday. Rivers would need to quarantine a minimum of four days after returning. So as long as he returns by Monday, he would have a chance to play in the opening game in Orlando. A source told The Athletic that Rivers intends to return this weekend.

A one-and-done Blue Devil in 2011-12, Rivers is in his eighth season in the NBA and his second season with the Rockets. He previously played for New Orleans, the Clippers and Washington.

Rivers is a backup shooting guard for the Rockets and is averaging 8.5 ppg this year with 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He’s hitting .358 from three and .421 from the field.

Rivers currently ranks 19 on Duke’s career NBA scoring list, 341 points behind Gene Banks and 215 points ahead of Randy Denton. He also ranks in the top 10 among former Blue Devils in NBA three-pointers made (eighth), attempted (eighth) and accuracy (third).

Zion Williamson Returns to NBA Bubble, New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson has returned to the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Bubble after taking several days to attend to an urgent family medical emergency. The former Duke star will quarantine until Tuesday and be ready for Thursday's opening game.

ShawnKrest

Duke Misses on Two SI All-American Candidates

Duke missed on a pair of SI All-American candidates when edge rusher Christian Burkhalter, who has had a Duke offer for a year, opted for Oregon. Wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton also committed to Virginia Tech.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Kara Lawson Announces Her Coaching Staff

Duke women's coach Kara Lawson said her priority in hiring a staff would be experience. Sure enough, her three assistants have combined for 46 years of coaching experience, including 13 as head coaches.

ShawnKrest

ACC Reportedly Considering Schedule Options for Football

The ACC is expected to make its decision on the football season some time next week, and it sounds like, regardless of what's decided, the currently posted schedules can be tossed in the trash. Here's the menu of items it's believed the league is choosing from.

ShawnKrest

Caleb Houstan Discusses Reclassification, Virginia's Recruitment

Duke has some competition on the recruiting trail for Caleb Houstan, as several teams have set up Zoom calls with the newly reclassified 2021 prospect, including an impressive presentation from UVA

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses RB Prospect Malachi Thomas to Virginia Tech

Duke continues its search for a 2021 running back after Malachi Thomas committed to ACC Coastal Division rival Virginia Tech. Duke had made a late push for Thomas, offering after he'd already announced a top 10

ShawnKrest

djbmaven

Rakavius Chambers Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Senior offensive lineman Rakavius Chambers was named to the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, in honor of his community service while at Duke.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Deon Jackson Named to Hornung Award Watch List

Duke senior running back Deon Jackson was named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, given to the most versatile player in college football

ShawnKrest

Marvin Bagley III, Justise Winslow Suffer Season-Ending Injuries

A pair of former Blue Devils will miss the NBA restart after getting injured during practice in the Bubble. Marvin Bagley III hurt his right foot and Justise Winslow suffered a hip injury, ending both players' seasons.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Jack Wohlabaugh Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Duke center Jack Wohlabaugh, in his third and final season with the Blue Devils after transferring from Ohio State, has been named to the Outland Trophy watch list as one of the nation's top interior linemen

ShawnKrest