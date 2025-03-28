Big-Time Update Ahead of Duke Basketball Battle Versus Arizona
When Duke basketball forward and defensive standout Maliq Brown dislocated his shoulder for the second time in the Blue Devils’ opening game of the ACC Tournament, many of the program's fans believed that could be the last they would ever see of him this season.
Instead, just two weeks since the injury, the talented, long-limbed junior is going to be back for the Blue Devils’ Sweet 16 matchup against the Arizona Wildcats in Newark, N.J., on Thursday night.
Roughly 50 minutes before tipoff, the official Duke basketball account announced Maliq Brown’s availability with the following social media post:
The 6-foot-9, 222-pound Blue Devil newcomer, a transfer from Syracuse, has been one of Duke basketball’s best defenders all season long. He is averaging 2.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.3 steals across 23 games this season.
The No. 1 seed Blue Devils will take on No. 4 seed Arizona as both teams look to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight, with an estimated tip time of 9:39 p.m. ET (CBS).
