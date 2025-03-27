Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball One-And-Done Gets Waived By Lakers

Former Duke basketball forward Cam Reddish is no longer playing for all-time Blue Devil scoring leader JJ Redick.

As of Thursday morning, Duke basketball product Cam Reddish must look for a new home in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers, under the command of first-year head coach and Blue Devil legend JJ Redick, waived the 25-year-old Pennsylvania native, ESPN's Shams Charania first reported.

Reddish, who spent the 2018-19 season in the Duke basketball program before getting drafted No. 10 overall, played 33 games for the Lakers (44-28) this season, his second in Los Angeles.

But the 6-foot-8, 218-pound forward was averaging a career-low 3.2 points, adding 2.0 rebounds per outing off the bench while shooting only 27.7 percent beyond the arc.

The Lakers marked his fourth stop in the league. Reddish, in the last season of the two-year contract he signed in Los Angeles as a free agent in June 2023, began his pro career with the Atlanta Hawks before getting traded to the New York Knicks in January 2022 and the Portland Trail Blazers in February 2023.

Meanwhile, JJ Redick and the Los Angeles Lakers check in at No. 4 in the Western Conference standings with only 10 games left on their regular season slate.

