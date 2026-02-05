Duke Basketball Drops in Key Rankings Despite Winning Streak

Jon Scheyer and his fourth Duke basketball squad entered Tuesday night's home game against the unranked Boston College Eagles riding a nine-game winning streak. And the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils (21-1, 10-0 ACC) extended that stretch to double digits via their 67-49 victory, marking their second straight wire-to-wire win.

ALSO READ: Vibrant Blue Devil Performance Befuddles Boston College

Nevertheless, on Wednesday morning, Duke fell two notches from the NCAA NET Rankings' top position, which the Blue Devils reached earlier this week, and now sits No. 3 below the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (20-1, 10-1 Big Ten) and No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (22-0, 9-0 Big 12).

Duke (2-0 in NET Quad 3 clashes following its win over now-No. 148 Boston College) and Arizona are the only two programs in the country boasting nine Quad 1 victories this season.

Meanwhile, it's worth pointing out that the Blue Devils face the Wolverines in just a few week. That highly anticipated battle between Duke and Michigan at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., is set to tip off on Saturday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).

Other Notable ACC Teams in the NCAA NET Rankings

The NCAA NET Rankings, which help determine at-large bids and seeding for the NCAA Tournament come March, currently include nine ACC squads in the top 50.

Dec 16, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer gestures to an official during the second half against the Lipscomb Bisons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 97-73. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

That group consists of the No. 3 Blue Devils, sitting alone atop the ACC standings and off to the program's best overall start to a campaign since 2007-08, plus the No. 17 Virginia Cavaliers (19-3, 8-2 ACC), No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (15-6, 5-4 ACC), No. 25 NC State Wolfpack (17-6, 8-2 ACC), No. 26 UNC Tar Heels (18-4, 6-3 ACC), No. 31 Clemson Tigers (18-4, 8-1 ACC), No. 34 SMU Mustangs (15-7, 4-5 ACC), No. 39 Miami Hurricanes (17-5, 6-3 ACC), and No. 50 Cal Golden Bears (16-6, 4-5 ACC).

ALSO READ: Former Duke Forward Harry Giles Has Career-High Night Overseas

There are four Duke basketball outings on tap before the matchup against Michigan takes place, beginning with the Blue Devils' road bout against archrival UNC (No. 14 in AP Poll) in the Dean E. Smith Center at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.