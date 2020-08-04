BlueDevilCountry
Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson Lead Seven NBA Blue Devils on Monday

ShawnKrest

Seven former Duke players were in action on a busy Monday in the NBA’s Orlando Bubble.

The biggest former Blue Devil cluster was in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 109-99 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Pelicans won their first game in the NBA restart in their third try as, once again, former Duke players scored more than half of their points.

Brandon Ingram hit 8-of-16 from the field and 2-of-4 from three to score a game-high 24. He added seven rebounds and five assists. Ingram has scored 61 points in the three Bubble games with 17 boards.

After playing 15 or fewer minutes in his first two games back, Zion Williamson logged 25 minutes and scored 23 points. He also had seven rebounds and a career-high five assists. He moved back ahead of Portland’s Gary Trent into 61 place on Duke’s NBA career scoring list and pulled within four points of Vince Taylor for 50 place.

JJ Redick came off the bench to play 29 minutes. He hit 3-of-7 from three and 5-of-11 from the field to score 16 points. In his 14 NBA season, Redick has made the playoffs in all 13 previous years.

Frank Jackson logged just two minutes in the game, missed his only shot and was held scoreless, his second game without a point in three Bubble contests.

On the other side, Grayson Allen hit 5-of-6 three pointers to score 17 points for the Memphis Grizzlies. The made-threes and points were both season highs for Allen.

The Denver Nuggets posted a 121-113 win over Oklahoma City. Mason Plumlee logged 19 minutes off the bench for the Nuggets, hitting 1-of-4 shots for three points. He added five rebounds.

The Lakers gave Utah and coach Quin Snyder their first Bubble loss with a 116-108 win. Quinn Cook had two scoreless minutes off the bench for the Lakers.

JJ Redick Discusses Zion Williamson's Reduced Minutes

Zion Williamson has been the center of attention in the NBA Bubble. Teammate and fellow former Duke star JJ Redick discussed the rookie, agreeing that he's the reason the NBA put the Pelicans in the Bubble and talking about Williamson's reduced minutes in the first two games.

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Top Six for 2021 Defensive Lineman Devin Lee

Georgia three-star defensive lineman Devin Lee announced his top six and Duke is one of just two teams to make the cut who also were in Lee's top eight. Here's how the 2021 pass rusher is leaning.

ShawnKrest

Duke Recruit Brendon Barrow Ranked 8th Best 2021 RB by SI All-American

Duke is looking for a 2021 running back, and Brendon Barrow of Clearwater's Academy International picked up an offer over the weekend. Barrow is ranked No. 8 in SIAA's top 10 running backs in the class.

ShawnKrest

Harry Giles Has Career Night to Lead NBA Blue Devils

Harry Giles scored a career-high 23 to lead a productive Sunday for NBA Blue Devils. After a shaky first post-restart game, Jayson Tatum and Seth Curry both found their shooting touch in the bubble, and Gary Trent stayed hot.

ShawnKrest

Duke Basketball Returns to Campus

Duke's men's and women's basketball teams both reported back to campus on Sunday. The Blue Devils men's players reported to the Washington Duke Inn for medical screening and will meet remotely while they quarantine.

ShawnKrest

Three-Star Corner Cameron Bergeron Commits to Duke

Duke added a 14th commitment to its class of 2021, when three-star cornerback Cameron Bergeron announced he'd play for the Blue Devils. Bergeron is the fourth DB and third corner in Duke's class.

ShawnKrest

Duke Players Go Winless in NBA Day Three

Zion Williamson again saw his minutes limited as former Blue Devils went winless in a rough NBA Saturday. Frank Jackson was the star of the day for the NBA Brotherhood.

ShawnKrest

What Social Justice Messages Did Duke's NBA Players Choose For Their Jerseys

Eighteen of the 19 former Duke players in the NBA restart chose social justice messages for their jerseys instead of their last name? What did Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum and the other Blue Devils choose, and who kept his name?

ShawnKrest

Lance Thomas, Gary Trent Jr. Excel in NBA Restart, Jayson Tatum Struggles

Eight former Blue Devils restarted their NBA seasons on Friday night, with Gary Trent Jr. having a big night for Portland. Lance Thomas played his first game for the Nets, while Jayson Tatum struggled with his shot in a Boston loss to Milwaukee.

ShawnKrest

Duke Releases COVID Testing Results for Sports Teams

Duke has administered 700 COVID-19 tests to more than 300 athletes and seen a total of 25 positive results. Nine of the athletes are still in quarantine, while the others have been cleared.

ShawnKrest