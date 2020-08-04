Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson Lead Seven NBA Blue Devils on Monday

Seven former Duke players were in action on a busy Monday in the NBA’s Orlando Bubble.

The biggest former Blue Devil cluster was in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 109-99 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Pelicans won their first game in the NBA restart in their third try as, once again, former Duke players scored more than half of their points.

Brandon Ingram hit 8-of-16 from the field and 2-of-4 from three to score a game-high 24. He added seven rebounds and five assists. Ingram has scored 61 points in the three Bubble games with 17 boards.

After playing 15 or fewer minutes in his first two games back, Zion Williamson logged 25 minutes and scored 23 points. He also had seven rebounds and a career-high five assists. He moved back ahead of Portland’s Gary Trent into 61 place on Duke’s NBA career scoring list and pulled within four points of Vince Taylor for 50 place.

JJ Redick came off the bench to play 29 minutes. He hit 3-of-7 from three and 5-of-11 from the field to score 16 points. In his 14 NBA season, Redick has made the playoffs in all 13 previous years.

Frank Jackson logged just two minutes in the game, missed his only shot and was held scoreless, his second game without a point in three Bubble contests.

On the other side, Grayson Allen hit 5-of-6 three pointers to score 17 points for the Memphis Grizzlies. The made-threes and points were both season highs for Allen.

The Denver Nuggets posted a 121-113 win over Oklahoma City. Mason Plumlee logged 19 minutes off the bench for the Nuggets, hitting 1-of-4 shots for three points. He added five rebounds.

The Lakers gave Utah and coach Quin Snyder their first Bubble loss with a 116-108 win. Quinn Cook had two scoreless minutes off the bench for the Lakers.