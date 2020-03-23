BlueDevilCountry
Vernon Carey Leads Duke in Lunardi's Bracket Simulation

ShawnKrest

In Joe Lunardi’s fantasy NCAA Tournament, Duke advanced to the Sweet 16, where a brutal regional awaits. Duke faced 11-seed East Tennessee State, who upset Iowa in the first round, on Sunday.

“So much for the upset,” Lunardi posted at halftime. “Duke rides an overwhelming Blue Devils crowd to a 48-29 halftime lead. ETSU has no answer for Vernon Carey inside, as the freshman center makes 7 of 9 shots and has 18 points. ETSU shoots 23.4 percent.”

Duke went on to a 91-68 win, with Lunardi commenting, “Duke punches its ticket to Indianapolis with another dominating performance, reaching 90 points again and setting up a Sweet 16 date with Kentucky.”

The Blue Devils faces 2-seed Kentucky, and, if they win, would then take on the winner of 1-seed Kansas against 4-seed Wisconsin for a spot in the Final Four.

In the ACC Greatest ever bracket, Christian Laettner opened with a win over 16-seed Dwayne Bacon, 60 percent to 40. He’ll face 9-seed Mark Price, who beat Shane Larkin in the first round. In second-round action on Monday, 5-seed Zion Williamson faces 4-seed Pearl Washington, and 2-seed JJ Redick takes on 7-seed Julius Hodge.

The Duke greatest Final Four team bracket has reached its title game. The 1992 team beat 1991 in the semifinals, 75 percent to 25, while 2001 beat 2010, 58 percent to 42. 1992 now faces 2001 for the title of best ever.

In the ESPN Greatest Ever bracket, 6-seed Jason Williams saw his run end with a 50.5 percent to 49.5 percent loss to 11-seed David Robinson. Three Blue Devils are in action today as 12-seed Shane Battier faces 13-seed Pete Maravich, 11-seed JJ Redick takes on 3-seed Larry Bird and 7-seed Grant Hill battles 2-seed Bill Russell.

Lehigh and CJ McCollum won a battle of Duke upsets, topping Mercer’s 2014 upset of Duke, 67 percent to 33. The Lehigh upset now faces top-seed UMBC beating Virginia. Laettner’s shot against Kentucky is the only other remaining Duke-related moment.

Tre Jones a Finalist for National Defensive Player of Year

Tre Jones was named one of four finalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. Duke players have won the award nine times, more than any other school. Read more

ShawnKrest

DJ Steward Wins Player of Year Awards

On the day Duke faced the prospect of life without point guard Tre Jones, an incoming guard won the Illinois high school player of the year award. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Mercer Loss Tops March 21 Duke History

Duke's March 21 tournament history includes an epic upset at the hands of Mercer, as well as Iowa complaining that Duke gets all the calls. Read more

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson, Christian Laettner Winners in Greatest Ever brackets

The Duke Greatest Final Four Team bracket is down to its own final four, plus results from a variety of other fantasy brackets. Read more

ShawnKrest

Seth Towns Chooses Ohio State Over Duke

Seth Towns chose to transfer to Ohio State instead of self-proclaimed finalist Duke. The Blue Devils never offered a scholarship to the Harvard small forward. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones, Coach K Statements on Jones Declaring For NBA Draft

Duke confirmed Tre Jones' decision to declare for the NBA Draft after two years with the Blue Devils. Here's what Jones and Coach K had to say about it.

ShawnKrest

Alex O'Connell to Transfer

Three-year Duke Blue Devil Alex O'Connell announced on Twitter that he will look to complete his college career elsewhere. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Duke Beats Michigan, Loses to UCLA in '64 Final Four

Duke beat future NBA All-Star Cazzie Russell and Michigan in the national semifinals before losing to unbeaten UCLA in the Blue Devils' first-ever national championship game. Read more

ShawnKrest

Fantasy Bracket Updates For Duke

Duke players remain undefeated in the ACC Greatest bracket. The Blue Devils went 2-2 in ESPN's Greatest East Region, and the Blue Devils beat Belmont in Joe Lunardi's fantasy tournament. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones Tells ESPN He's Headed to NBA

Point guard Tre Jones, who surprised many by coming back to Duke for his sophomore season, is leaving for the NBA Draft, he tells ESPN. Read more

ShawnKrest