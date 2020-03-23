Vernon Carey Leads Duke in Lunardi's Bracket Simulation

In Joe Lunardi’s fantasy NCAA Tournament, Duke advanced to the Sweet 16, where a brutal regional awaits. Duke faced 11-seed East Tennessee State, who upset Iowa in the first round, on Sunday.

“So much for the upset,” Lunardi posted at halftime. “Duke rides an overwhelming Blue Devils crowd to a 48-29 halftime lead. ETSU has no answer for Vernon Carey inside, as the freshman center makes 7 of 9 shots and has 18 points. ETSU shoots 23.4 percent.”

Duke went on to a 91-68 win, with Lunardi commenting, “Duke punches its ticket to Indianapolis with another dominating performance, reaching 90 points again and setting up a Sweet 16 date with Kentucky.”

The Blue Devils faces 2-seed Kentucky, and, if they win, would then take on the winner of 1-seed Kansas against 4-seed Wisconsin for a spot in the Final Four.

In the ACC Greatest ever bracket, Christian Laettner opened with a win over 16-seed Dwayne Bacon, 60 percent to 40. He’ll face 9-seed Mark Price, who beat Shane Larkin in the first round. In second-round action on Monday, 5-seed Zion Williamson faces 4-seed Pearl Washington, and 2-seed JJ Redick takes on 7-seed Julius Hodge.

The Duke greatest Final Four team bracket has reached its title game. The 1992 team beat 1991 in the semifinals, 75 percent to 25, while 2001 beat 2010, 58 percent to 42. 1992 now faces 2001 for the title of best ever.

In the ESPN Greatest Ever bracket, 6-seed Jason Williams saw his run end with a 50.5 percent to 49.5 percent loss to 11-seed David Robinson. Three Blue Devils are in action today as 12-seed Shane Battier faces 13-seed Pete Maravich, 11-seed JJ Redick takes on 3-seed Larry Bird and 7-seed Grant Hill battles 2-seed Bill Russell.

Lehigh and CJ McCollum won a battle of Duke upsets, topping Mercer’s 2014 upset of Duke, 67 percent to 33. The Lehigh upset now faces top-seed UMBC beating Virginia. Laettner’s shot against Kentucky is the only other remaining Duke-related moment.