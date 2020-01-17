DukeMaven
Cassius Stanley and Flat Stanley Meet the Media

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley arrived for Duke’s media session previewing Saturday’s game with Louisville accompanied by a camera crew and a special guest.

Stanley carefully placed Flat Stanley, the world-traveling cutout figure who has been the subject of countless elementary school assignments, on the podium in front of him.

“I just met him today,” Stanley said of Flat Stanley (no relation). “We’re getting close. That’s my friend here. The story’s going to come out soon about our friendship.”

When asked if it was similar to the Lil Penny doll that Penny Hardaway made famous in shoe commercials 20 years ago, Stanley wasn’t so sure.

“I guess you could call it that,” he said. “Obviously, we all see that he and I don’t look alike in many ways. So we’re going to just say that we’re friends.”

On a more serious note, Stanley discussed the lessons the team took from Tuesday’s loss at Clemson.

“We’re just realizing that everyone’s coming for us,” he said. “For us as freshmen, we’re realizing every win in the ACC, every game in the ACC matters. It doesn’t matter if it’s the last team or the best team – every game matters. [We’re] taking everything and owning it basically – just going out there, making it ours and really making it personal and knowing we’ve got to bring it every day.”

Of Louisville, Stanley said, “They’re a veteran team, they’re very seasoned, they’re very strong, very big, very physical and so we’re just going to have to go out there, match their physicality and match their effort and intensity. But, [we have to] make them match our effort and intensity too and make them play at our pace. It’s going to be a good game.”

Basketball

Jack White: Loss to Clemson Was Not Who We Really Are

Senior captain Jack White gave a breakdown of the upcoming game against Louisville and also looked back at Tuesday's upset loss at Clemson, saying that "was not who we really are." Watch

ShawnKrest

LaPhonso Ellis: Vernon Carey Has Gone From Tentative to Dominant

ESPN analyst LaPhonso Ellis has been impressed with Duke big man Vernon Carey's post game this season. Having not played with his back to the basket before this year, Carey looked tentative early but quickly became dominant. Watch

ShawnKrest

Seth Greenberg Breaks Down Duke vs Louisville

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg gave a breakdown of Duke's showdown with Louisville. He said that the key will likely come down to Tre Jones and the Blue Devils disrupting the Cardinals' rhythm on the perimeter. Watch

ShawnKrest

Seth Greenberg: Matthew Hurt Needs to Come Back to School

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg gave he breakdown on the Duke freshmen and their readiness for the NBA Draft. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. the ESPN 150: Part 3

Duke didn't have anyone in the ESPN 150, but the Blue Devils played against 23 members of the elite club. Here's how Duke did against Julius Peppers, Charlie Ward, Charlie Justice and the players between 101 and 150 on the list.

ShawnKrest

Transfer, New Coach Among Changes on Offensive Line

According to reports, offensive lineman Jaylen Miller has entered the transfer portal, and Duke has found its replacement for Jim Bridge as offensive line coach. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. the ESPN 150: Part 2

Duke didn't have any players ranked in ESPN's top 150 college players ever, but the Blue Devils played against nearly two dozen of them. Here's how Duke did against Andrew Luck, Bruce Smith, Mike Ditka and the rest of 51-100 on the list.

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. the ESPN 150: Part 1

While no Blue Devils made ESPN's list of top 150 college football players in history, Duke played against plenty. Here's how Duke against Roger Staubach, Lawrence Taylor, Tony Dorsett and the rest of 1-50

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Clemson Update

Luol Deng, Rodney Hood and Brian Zoubek all got passed on the scoring list, and Tre Jones passed his brother on another list. Get the full report here.

ShawnKrest

Undermanned Duke Loses at Clemson

No. 3 Duke was upset by Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum. With two injured players, the Blue Devils struggled with defense and turnovers as the Tigers followed up a win in Chapel Hill with a big home win. Read more

ShawnKrest