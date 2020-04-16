BlueDevilCountry
Cassius Stanley on Kobe Bryant's College Advice

ShawnKrest

Los Angeles native Cassius Stanley chose to travel across the country to go to school at Duke after meeting with late Lakers’ legend Kobe Bryant.

“I met Kobe a couple times,” Stanley said. “One of the times we talked, I just ran down all my college choices. He didn’t necessarily say the name Duke, but he basically said to go somewhere where the person’s going to teach you the game the best, and you’re going to learn the game. Because at the next level, everyone‘s going to be able to run, jump and do everything I do, but the thing that’s going to separate myself and whoever is going to be who’s going to learn the game and who are they learning the game from. I think that was pretty much the easy choice. You can break down anybody in college basketball—I don’t think there’s a better basketball mind than Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski). That was definitely one of the things I thought about in my decision.”

Another factor in his college decision was his high school friend and eventual Duke teammate, Joey Baker.

“He had a pretty big influence,” Stanley said of Baker, who was playing sparingly as a freshman while Stanley was deciding where to go to school. “He was calling me pretty much every other day, just checking in, seeing how I was doing. Obviously, I knew what check-in meant. He was clearly asking where my head was at, but I definitely appreciate Joey. He was another person who really made the transition easy. We had such a great relationship, even before Duke. It was easy to come somewhere that I knew I had a really great friend in Joey.”

Four Duke Players Named to Hampshire Society

Four Duke football players were named to the National Football Foundation's Hampshire Society. Duke has had 44 players earn the academic honor in the last nine years, more than any other ACC school. Read more

ShawnKrest

How to Work Out Like a Quarantined Duke Football Player

No weights? No problem. Duke's strength and conditioning staff has come up with workout plans for players quarantined without access to weight equipment. Instead, they use objects found around the house to do their offseason weight work. We look at one of the weekly plans to see how.

ShawnKrest

Duke Coach David Cutcliffe's Plan For Making Up Spring Practice

Duke only had three practices in spring ball before the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down. He has a plan for making up the lost time, if the NCAA is on board.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: Football's Return Must Be Uniform

The coronavirus had different impacts on different parts of the country, but Duke's David Cutcliffe cautions that football's return needs to be uniform. It can't be done conference to conference.

ShawnKrest

Dunk Against NC State Was Favorite of Duke's Cassius Stanley

Cassius Stanley had 32 dunks at Duke this season. He chooses his favorite and discusses his decision to leave for the NBA after one year with the Blue Devils.

ShawnKrest

Duke a Long Shot, But Not the Longest, In the ACC Coastal

No one is sure when the 2020 season will start, but sports books are already looking at setting odds for conference divisional races. Early lines are not encouraging for Duke.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: "Right Now, We Need Communication and Contact"

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is spending much of his day on Zoom, meeting with his staff and players. While he discusses scheme with his assistants in meetings, football is not a topic with the players.

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley: Matt Hurt's Going To Be A Star

Cassius Stanley is leaving Duke as a one-and-done to the NBA, but he thinks next year's Blue Devils will be "scary," led by Matt Hurt, who he predicts will be "a star."

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on NCAA Loosening Rules Due to COVID-19

In uncertain times, with players scattered all over the country due to the COVID-19 shutdown, the NCAA has loosened rules regarding teams communicating with players. Duke's David Cutcliffe explains.

ShawnKrest

Scouting Report: New Duke QB Commit Jordan Moore

New Duke quarterback commit Jordan Moore was recruited by many schools as a receiver. Like Brett Favre and Johnny Manziel, he may be at his most dangerous when plays break down.

ShawnKrest