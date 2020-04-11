Duke freshman Cassius Stanley announced earlier this week that he was declaring for the NBA Draft after one year at Duke. He said the announcement came shortly after he made up his mind on what to do.

“Probably a week prior to that,” he said. “I got my feedback from the draft people. I was very content with the feedback, and then, talking to Coach (Mike Krzyzewski), talking to my family, we all best agreed it was time to take the next step and pursue my pro career.”

The decision was made more difficult by the fact that he didn’t get the chance to play in the NCAA Tournament after the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was a big part of my decision, definitely,” he said. “As a kid, I always wanted to play in March Madness. We wanted to and I wanted to play in the National Championship (game) and win it. It was definitely in the back of my mind—coming back. The circumstances we’re in, I think it really showed to me you’ve got to seize every opportunity. Myself and the group, we had a great year this year, before the pandemic.”

Stanley also took into account the fact that he turned 20 this season.

“The NBA, they value age, and I’m on the older side,” he said. “I’ve got to seize every opportunity I can now, especially with this whole pandemic. You never know what’s going to be promised. So I think it was best to take the next step and try to pursue my pro career.”