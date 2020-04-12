BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Cassius Stanley Working Out In "Undisclosed Location"

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley declared for the NBA Draft earlier this week, even though he doesn’t know when it’s going to actually take place.

“What I’ve been hearing is everything is on hold until the NBA makes their decision on their season,” he said. “So everything is all on the season, because I’m assuming if the season gets pushed back another month, then everything get pushed back another month or two. That’s all I really know right now. I don’t think anyone else knows anything, because no one’s really dealt with this before. I think everyone in the process from the top to the bottom is just trying to find a solution that makes sense.”

In the meantime, all he can do is prepare.

“I’m working out every day,” he said. “I’m running, doing pushups, doing things like that. In an undisclosed location, I’m working out in a gym every day.”

Stanley got feedback from the NBA advisory board to help with his decision, but he hasn’t heard from individual teams.

“I didn’t get actual feedback from (the teams),” he said. “I submitted the undergraduate form, because we can’t talk to teams yet. They kind of just said they polled the people in the league, and they asked them where would I land in the draft. So I got those numbers back, and I thought that was good for me, and that’s what really made my decision.”

Stanley thought about returning to Duke, but his teammates don’t hold his ultimate decision against him.

“I talked to some of my teammates,” he said. “They kind of just said we understand. Some were like, ‘We expected it. You’re going to do great things.’ We’re a brotherhood. We’re actually brothers. We talked about it, not just me, even when Tre (Jones) did it, and the other people, if anyone else is going to do it. We talk about everything. We talk about all kinds of things. They were just great saying, ‘Do what you’ve got to do. We’ll always be there.’”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's David Cutcliffe: We Can Have Football Before Students Return to Campus

Duke coach David Cutcliffe doesn't think students need to return to campus before football can start. There are several high-profile coaches meetings coming up this week which should help work out some of the details on the return plan.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Cassius Stanley on NBA Draft Decision: Seize Every Opportunity

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley said that his age was a factor in deciding to leave for the NBA Draft, and the pandemic that cut his season short showed him "you've got to seize every opportunity." Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: Be Compliant to Get Football Back

Everyone wants to have a 2020 football season, but Duke coach David Cutcliffe said the experts are still collecting information and coming up with plans. Until then, all we can do is "be compliant." Watch

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley's Dad Will Be His Agent

Cassius Stanley's father is a sports agent who has had Baron Davis and Keyshawn Johnson for clients. That makes the choice of representation easy for the one-and-done Duke freshman. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke's Cassius Stanley on NBA decision: Blame Joey Baker

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley raised hopes that he would return for another year, but, despite teasing fans on social media, he declared for the NBA Draft. His explanation: Blame Joey Baker. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on When Football Can Start

Duke coach David Cutcliffe said that any rumors about the 2020 football season are premature. He's been involved in meetings and "at this point there is nothing but people's opinions." Read more

ShawnKrest

Report: Duke's Vernon Carey Jr. Declares for NBA Draft

As expected, Vernon Carey Jr. declared for the NBA Draft and plans to hire an agent, according to multiple media reports. Carey led the team in scoring and rebounding and was national freshman of the year. Read more

ShawnKrest

SIAA's Top Uncommitted 2020 Basketball Recruits

Duke isn't heavily involved with any of the unsigned 2020 prospects that remain, but with the April signing period coming next week, here's a look at the best uncommitted players.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Evaluating Offense Vs. Defense

Duke didn't have much spring practice, but coach David Cutcliffe got to see a few days of the Blue Devil D against the Blue Devil O. When your own players are going against each other, how do you evaluate? Coach Cut explains.

ShawnKrest

Coach K's Tie Raises Money for Cerebral Palsy

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski wore a tie that was named after him--The Coach K Tie--during the season, to help raise money for a charity that uses the money from neckwear to help provide bicycles for children who suffer from cerebral palsy.

ShawnKrest