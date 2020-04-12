Cassius Stanley declared for the NBA Draft earlier this week, even though he doesn’t know when it’s going to actually take place.

“What I’ve been hearing is everything is on hold until the NBA makes their decision on their season,” he said. “So everything is all on the season, because I’m assuming if the season gets pushed back another month, then everything get pushed back another month or two. That’s all I really know right now. I don’t think anyone else knows anything, because no one’s really dealt with this before. I think everyone in the process from the top to the bottom is just trying to find a solution that makes sense.”

In the meantime, all he can do is prepare.

“I’m working out every day,” he said. “I’m running, doing pushups, doing things like that. In an undisclosed location, I’m working out in a gym every day.”

Stanley got feedback from the NBA advisory board to help with his decision, but he hasn’t heard from individual teams.

“I didn’t get actual feedback from (the teams),” he said. “I submitted the undergraduate form, because we can’t talk to teams yet. They kind of just said they polled the people in the league, and they asked them where would I land in the draft. So I got those numbers back, and I thought that was good for me, and that’s what really made my decision.”

Stanley thought about returning to Duke, but his teammates don’t hold his ultimate decision against him.

“I talked to some of my teammates,” he said. “They kind of just said we understand. Some were like, ‘We expected it. You’re going to do great things.’ We’re a brotherhood. We’re actually brothers. We talked about it, not just me, even when Tre (Jones) did it, and the other people, if anyone else is going to do it. We talk about everything. We talk about all kinds of things. They were just great saying, ‘Do what you’ve got to do. We’ll always be there.’”